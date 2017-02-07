Dallmann signs new deal with Essen

Linda Dallmann in a German National Team photo-call. Photo: Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images

Midfielder Linda Dallmann has signed a new contract with Frauen-Bundesliga side SGS Essen, extending her stay until 2019.

Not reached her potential

The coach of Essen, Daniel Kraus, was delighted at the news of Dallmann's new deal, stating that he believed she had yet to reach her full potential. He praised her dedication, saying her ethic on the training pitch is an example to the younger players at the club.

Dallmann too expressed her happiness of the deal, believing that Essen's young team will continue to progress, and she wanted to be part of that story. Currently, Essen is fifth in the 2016-17 Frauen Bundesliga with 20 points. She joined Essen back in 2011 from Bayern 04 Leverkusen, and since then, she has made 125 appearances for her current club. During that point, she has scored 20 goals for her club, helping them win 53 of these matches.

The Frauen-Bundesliga is currently on its winter break, and Essen will play their next match on the 19th February against Duisburg.

International career

Linda Dallmann has had a successful youth international career and she made the most appearances at the Under-19 level, winning 14 caps, including the run that saw Germany reach the Semi-Finals of the 2013 UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship – losing 2-1 to France.

Dallmann was also part of the squad that won the 2014 FIFA Women's Under-20 World Cup. She played all six games in the tournament, playing 104 minutes. In the Quarter-Finals, Germany defeated hosts Canada – before, playing France where she got revenge for the defeat at the U19 level. In the final, Germany needed extra-time to defeat Nigeria and win their third title.

She made her senior debut in a 4-0 win over Russia in the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 qualifier against Russia on the 16th September (4-0), a making her second appearance four days later in a 1-0 win against Hungary.