Oxford swoop for Donovan

Credit: Oxford United

Oxford United have announced their first signing for the Spring Series in former Yeovil Town midfielder, Emily Donovan.

Former Glover

One to come through the youth ranks with Yeovil, Donovan signed her first contract with the Lady Glovers in 2015 before going on to make 24 appearance over the 2015 and 2016 season but more as a fringe player, starting just seven times. One of the players released by Yeovil at the end of their successful 2016 season, Donovan was fast snapped up by the U’s as they look to strengthen ahead of a busy 2017, experience and depth vital.

“Really excited” to have signed up with the U’s, Donovan is aware that it will inevitably take time to settle at her new club but is looking forward to the start of the Spring Series. Not just raring to go this weekend but already optimistic about the steps her new club have been taking to ensure a “successful season,” the teenage midfielder has stated she “wants to be an integral part” of that success.

Hard work ahead

The young midfielder is under no illusions though and understands the hard work that lays in store for the Oxford team, aware that the one-off Spring Series is a golden chance for the team to “work on the improvements” they need to make so they can really kick on for the winter season. However relishing the challenge, Donovan is ready to put in the hard work to see the team reach their full potential.

Newly appointed U’s coach Karl Milgate is glad to have added a new face to his squad, although remains happy to have kept the core of the group from last year and is glad that the squad – although a young one – has had plenty of time with each other over the last few seasons.

Having already given new deals to Sophie Baker, Riva Casley, Jess Frampton, Lauren Haynes, Madi Lee, Holly Pickett and Ini Umotong the new manager is glad to have the Spring Series to work out all the kinks ahead of the 2017-18 season.