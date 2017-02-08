Nils Nielsen selects strong Danish squad for Algarve Cup

Image credit: Filipe Farinha/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The Algarve Cup is one of the biggest tests facing the Danish national team heading into the European Championship in July. The ambitious team get to test themselves against good opposition, when they come up against Canada, Russia and Portugal in the group phase of the tournament.

Perhaps more importantly it is valuable time spent together, where formations can be familiarised, variations can be tried out and players can work on their shared understanding. Denmark have recently been trying out the 3-5-2 formation, with mixed results, and getting more accustomed to that system will be an important part of the squad's trip to the Algarve.

Experience despite the injuries

It therefore comes as no surprise that Nils Nielsen has gone with a group of players that doesn’t differ much from that which is expected to be selected for the Euros in the Netherlands. Nadia Nadim is still in the early stages of her rehab from an injury sustained last year, and isn’t available for selection. Julie Trustrup and Karoline Smidt, who would usually also be safe bets for a spot, are both out with long term injuries. Fortuna Hjørring’s goalkeeper Maria Lindblad Christensen is also absent with injury.

Despite the injuries, the squad contains a number of experienced players that Nielsen knows he can count on. Four players have more than 100 caps for the NT, while six players has more than 50 caps. However, the selections also sees a few less experienced players get the nod. Youngters Naja Bahrenscheer, Nicoline Sørensen and Sara Thrige have one, two and three caps respectively, while Luna Gewitz has seven and have all been given another opportunity to impress.

Perhaps the biggest talking point has been the inclusion of Sofie Junge Pedersen, or simply Sofie Junge as most call her. The 24-year-old FC Rosengård midfielder has been out of the NT picture for more than a year, due to a concussion she sustained last year. Before her injury troubles, she was one of Denmark’s best midfielders, and looked like the player who was going to fill the void after Mariann Gajhede retired from the national team.

With Trustrup, who slotted into Junge’s midfield position, now out of contention, it is therefore even better to see Junge back in the fold. Nielsen will be hoping she will be fit and ready once the Euros comes around, as she could be key in advancing from a difficult group.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Line Geltzer Johansen (Vejle BK), Naja Bahrenscheer (BSF), Stina Lykke Petersen (KoldingQ).

Defenders: Cecilie Sandvej (SC Sand), Janni Arnth Jensen (Linköpings FC), Line Røddik (FC Barcelona), Maja Kildemoes (Linköpings FC), Luna Gewitz (Fortuna Hjørring), Mie Leth Jans (Brøndby IF), Simone Boye (Brøndby IF), Theresa Nielsen (Vålerenga IF).

Midfielders: Frederikke Thøgersen (Fortuna Hjørring), Katrine Veje (Brøndby IF), Line Sigvardsen Jensen (Washington Spirit), Nanna Christiansen (Brøndby IF), Sanne Troelsgaard (KoldingQ), Sara Thrige (KoldingQ), Sofie Junge (FC Rosengård).

Attackers: Johanna Rasmussen (Linköpings FC), Lise Overgaard Munk (1. FFC Frankfurt), Nicoline Sørensen (Brøndby IF), Pernille Harder (VfL Wolfsburg), Stine Larsen (Brøndby IF).