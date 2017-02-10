Wullaert extends with Wolfsburg

Image credit: Getty Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

On Thursday, VfL Wolfsburg Frauen announced they had agreed an extension with Tessa Wullaert.

The Belgian attacker's deal was set to expire at the end of the campaign but has instead opted to stay on for at least another season.

It's been a fantastic two days for Wullaert, who became the first recipient of Belgium's Golden Boot for women just last night.

Important for both club and country

After joining Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015, the Belgian starlet has made 37 appearances for the Wolves and notched up six goals and six assists.

She was also the star of Belgium's qualifying campaign to reach UEFA Euro 2017, contributing four goals and two assists as they earned a place in the finals for the first time.

The 23-year-old will be hoping to hit the ground running come the Frauen-Bundesliga restart this weekend as Wolfsburg continue to battle on all three fronts, in a bid to earn an historic treble.

Kellermann and Wullaert have their say

Speaking to the club website, head coach, Ralf Kellerman explained: "Tessa first had to get used to the training and match intensity in Germany. She has mastered that well and has proven her quality in important games." He added, "I am delighted that Tessa has decided to stay in Wolfsburg for another year."

Wullaert herself said, "I am very happy to have extended my contract with VfL Wolfsburg ahead of time. This is a great club and a great team, with whom I am eager to win many titles." She continued, "I have continually developed since coming here, so it was logical to me that I should continue that."

She concluded, "In signing the early extension, the club have also shown their fate in me. I am looking forward to spending a further year with the Wolves."