Manchester City 1-2 1. FFC Frankfurt: Frankfurters claim a win in England

Despite a strong second-half Manchester City were unable to overcome the deficit against 1. FFC Frankfurt as the Germans ran out 2-1 winners.

Pressure but with no reward

Keen to overturn their hefty 4-1 loss to German opposition last week, City hit the ground running at home, b’ flicked header enough to worry Desirée Schumann, the clock yet to reach 30 seconds. One, two, three corners flowed in quick succession, the hosts unable to pounce at the set piece, Frankfurt scrambled.

A close-down by Toni Duggan saw another half chance as the ball was lazily pushed along the back line before Schumann got a firm boot to clear the ball and halt the attacker. The game advanced with City on the front foot but as time ticked on the former German champions found their footing. In a shape that might not have been the most natural, Yūki Nagasato looked out of place as the centre forward and attempted breaks from Janina Hechler and Kathrin Hendrich were stalled without a clear formation.

However, it wasn’t long before Frankfurt found their moment of quality as Jackie Groenen nicked the ball from under Keira Walsh before taking on the centre-backs, Steph Houghton drawn to Mandy Islacker who was making herself available. But going it alone was the better option and the Dutch international rolled the ball low to beat Ellie Roebuck at her far corner.

The game ebbed and flowed for the next ten minutes, City with their fair share of possession but Frankfurt the team calling the shots, those in black well settled into their temporary home in England. But the away defence continued to look rocky, as it did through 2016, playing out from the back a dangerous game, the back line tested as Nikita Parris nipped behind and attempted to beat Schumann at her near post. Whilst another searing run from Groenen opened up a chance at the other end, her eventual cut-back to Islacker skied by the striker.

Islacker makes it two

Arguably the sharper side half-way through their season and coming to the end of a two month break, FFC were far more incisive and another penetrating attack down the right bore the game’s second goal. After Houghton had flicked the all behind for a corner the visitors put the set piece away at the third time of asking after Jennifer Beattie and Roebuck combined to clear the initial effort off of the line.

Another drive from the hosts saw another block, Parris’ cute effort snuffed out before troubling the keeper, the hosts still awake but less profitable with their chances. Ross, Beattie, Christiansen, Duggan; everyone seemed to have a half-chance just before the break, Frankfurt just hanging on as the Citizens kept shooting, block after block, Schumann kept her clean sheet until half-time. Duggan’s swept effort from close range that skimmed the wrong side of the bar typical of the hosts in the first-half, who struggled time and again to put their chances away.

Missed chances

Starting the second-half quickly, City were gifted a golden opportunity to reduce their arrears as Ross rode the line perfectly to steal in behind with the ball, but with her back to goal she had to await her fast-approaching back-up. Izzy Christiansen and Duggan arrived in no time and the former came away with the ball.

Schumann already down after over-committing, taking the time to sort her feet out and with the open goalmouth hanging in front of her it was a shock to all at the CFA to see Christiansen dig the ball out of her feet and wide of the target. With a fire lit under them City were keen to find the form that had stood them in such good stead the previous year, their natural easy rhythm still stored away for the winter with their Hawaiian shirts and inflatable palm trees.

A poor connection after Demi Stokes’ teasing cross had Christiansen red-faced once more, her killer touch nowhere to be found as the ball skewed away from goal.

With space to run into and a dangerous ball to chase, Ross was away once more, tearing up the left wing before cutting in and firing low at Schumann, the keeper once again equal to the effort. A mazy run from Duggan after the hour deserved a goal as the attacker nipped in and around the defence, holding her marker off in the box before unleashing her shot across goal, another that drifted just wide. Groundhog day for the hosts.

It wasn’t until the last fifteen minutes that the Citizens finally had their goal as the ball dropped to Parris in the box, a slight shimmy all that was required before she wrapped the ball around Schumann and set the net rippling. Growing and growing as the half wore on, City were once again the team on top, hungry for parity. An acrobatic punch from Schumann all that kept Parris out for a second time.

s the game ticked into the dying minutes it was still Parris who was the live wire for the hosts, almost an hour and a half on the clock and she was still full of running, driving the sky blues forward. As at the other end Roebuck came up trumps, speeding out to deny Ana Maria Crnogorčević, the Swiss maestro hopeful of putting the tie to bed, Marith Prießen’s late header just wide. Houghton’s direct free kick right at the death well held by schumann as Frankfurt held out for the win.

With one team half way through their season and the other just into their pre-season, the scales aren’t balanced although both sides should be happy enough with how they handled the opposition, timing in mind with Nick Cushing's City getting a worthwhile lesson about Frauen-Bundesliga teams.