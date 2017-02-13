Portsmouth Ladies bring in Megan Jones from Millwall

Megan Jones presented prior her debut l Photo: Portsmouth FC Ladies

Jay Sadler has made defender Megan Jones his first signing at the helm of Portsmouth FC Ladies, as she signed a dual contract which leaves her on the books of Millwall Lionesses.

The Maltese youth international was presented yesterday and she featured immediately afterwards for the Pompey, as she played a part in the 1-1 draw against West Ham United Ladies in their Premier League South fixture.

The former Yeovil Town and Millwall defender was signed after she underwent training sessions with the senior side for the past month and Sadler will be hoping to have more options at the back.

Previously, she had a stint in the Women's Super League with Millwall Lionesses but her continuous injuries forced her to move on in order to gain more playing time and return to her best form.

Sadler happy to bring her in

''We're really pleased with all aspects of the deal. Megan (Jones) is a great character and will compliment our current squad'', Sadler said to the official website.

Portsmouth coach also explained what Megan Jones can bring to the squad and how this transfer can bolster his defensive options: ''She is a natural born defender with good leadership qualities, and although young, I feel her exposure to WSL, with both Yeovil and Millwall, will stand us in good stead for the future.''

National team prospect

Meanwhile, Jones is in the radar of the Maltese national team, whom she already represented at U-16 and U-19 level few years ago.

Jones has already trained with the senior squad under the guidance of coach Mark Gatt as well in the past year and she will strive to excel in her new experience with Portsmouth, in the interest of boosting her chances to make her debut with Malta at international level in the near future.