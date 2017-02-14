Norway squad for Algarve Cup announced

Credit: Getty

After a successful first camp with his new team Norway coach, Martin Sjögren has named his newest squad to compete at the Algarve Cup next month.

Absentees

With Emilie Haavi still on the way back from her injured ankle the Boston Breaker doesn’t feature, nor does prolific goalscorer Isabell Herlovsen as she’s recently stated her intention not to compete at Euro 2017 and there would be little point in Sjögren building a squad for the Euros with her in it. Third choice goalkeeper Josefine Ervik has been dropped in favour of Kristine Nøstmo though it remains unclear as to whether she’ll get any match time in Portugal, in addition Nora Eide Lie, Tuva Hansen and Amalie Eikeland all miss out on a call-up, after not having featured in Spain last month. The only other player to miss out is Røa’s Gunhild Herregården and is the only one to have seen match time in La Manga that’s failed to make the newest squad.



However, those who miss out have paved the way for return of Hege Hansen, Synne Jensen (who was called up as a reseve in last month and featured for the Football Girls in both games), Stine Reinås and Ingrid Schjelderup. In addition Ingrid Marie Spord has been called up and is the only player (besides Nøstmo) still waiting for her first cap. The changes come after Sjögren spent part of this month back in La Manga watching the Toppserien friendlies taking place as the Norwegian sides prepare for the upcoming season.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Cecilie Fiskerstrand (LSK), Ingrid Hjelmseth (Stabæk), Kristine Nøstmo (Trondheims-Ørn)

Defenders: Nora Holstad Berge (Bayern München), Maren Mjelde (Avaldsnes), Ingrid Moe Wold (LSK), Stine Reinås (Stabæk), Anja Sønstevold (LSK), Maria Thorisdottir (Klepp), Andrine Tomter (Avaldsnes).

Midfielders: Vilde Bøe Risa (Arna-Bjørnar), Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City), Ingvild Isaksen (Stabæk), Kristine Minde (Linköping), Guro Reiten (Trondheims-Ørn), Ingrid Schjelderup (Eskilstuna United), Ingrid Marie Spord (LSK).

Forwards: Caroline Graham Hansen (Wolfsburg), Hege Hansen (Klepp), Ada Hegerberg (Olympique Lyonnais), Synne Jensen (Stabæk), Elise Thorsnes (Avaldsnes), Lisa-Marie Utland (Trondheims-Ørn)