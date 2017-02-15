Goalkeeper Nicky Davies rejoins Doncaster Belles

Credit: Getty Images

After two years with Reading, Nicky Davies has returned to the Doncaster Belles ahead of the Spring Series.



Having been around the top level of the English league since her nine-year spell with Liverpool at the start of her career, the 31-year-old has also featured for Chelsea and Reading either side of her previous stint with the Belles.

Juggling domestic and international duty with her time training in the RAF, Bangor-born shot-stopper Davies has always brought dedication to the pitch no matter the team she’s playing for.

Eyeing big things

Speaking on the move, Davies said she’s “enjoying” being back around the Keepmoat Stadium. With the conditions in her personal life changing and a move further north for work, the decision to rejoin the Belles was an easy one.

Already aware that she’s getting the “sharpness” back in her game from the training session she’s been part of Davies is hopeful not just of contributing to the Belles as they seek to secure promotion to WSL 1 but of fighting for a spot in the Wales team too, keen to add to her tally of 40 plus caps.



Lauding the “positivity” around the group who are “incredibly close”, Davies is looking forward to settling back into the team, most of who are new to the Belles since the goalkeeper left for the Royals.

A strong addition

“A no-brainer” was how head coach Emma Coates described the move. As soon as Davies contacted the club about returning, it was an easy choice for Coates to welcome her back to her former club.

Aware that the Welsh international is hungry to get back out on the pitch and get back to playing football, Coates is happy to have a player as committed and experienced as Davies on side.

A move that benefits all involved Coates hopes that the Belles can help her achieve her personal goals as Davies helps the team achieve their collective ones.