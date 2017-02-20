FA Women's Cup Fourth Round Round-Up

Credit: Getty

Everton, Aston Villa, Millwall, WBA, Spurs and Doncaster Belles all booked themselves a spot in the next round of the FA Women’s Cup with wins on Sunday, their opponents to be decided when the draw takes place today.

From the spot

Arguably one of the more gripping games from the fourth round saw last season’s third and fourth place finishers in WSL 2 go head-to-head when Everton travelled to Durham.

With the hosts cruising in the first-half courtesy of goals from Rebecca Salicki and a screamer from Beth Hepple, the Blue Girls came out fighting after the break and second-half goals from Michelle Hinnigan and Megan Finnigan forced extra-time.

Even with Kirsty Levell forced off at half-time and defender Danielle Turner in goal, the Wildcats couldn’t find their way past their visitors after the initial 45 and the two slogged out ET for penalties. Helen Alderson the only keeper of the two to make a save in the shoot-out as she denied Hinnigan but successive misses from Jen Jennings and Sarah Wilson was enough to see Everton through.

In the only other all-WSL tie of the round, the recently relegated Belles faced a short hop to Sheffield’s Dronfield home. With both sides battling hard throughout it was the Belles who were victorious after Courtney Sweetman-Kirk hit the back of the net with her spot-kick after a highly contentious decision but the better team on the day the Belles go through worthy winners with Sheffield putting in another fine shift.

WPL vs WSL

Three ties saw WSL 2 pitted against WPL, Aston Villa the victors in their closely fought derby over Coventry United with former Cov girl and Villa skipper, Katy Moran the one to settle the match with her effort early in the game.

After a tight first-half in London, which saw Ashlee Hinck’s low drive sneak past Aja Aguirre before Nottingham Forest levelled through Katie Lowder's neat header, it was Millwall that edged the second-half. Debutant Ashley Cheatley broke the parity ten minutes from time with a cheeky chip on Aguirre before Hincks put the tie to bed at the death, working the space before blasting a shot into the top corner.

The only pseudo cupset coming elsewhere was in London, as Bianca Baptiste’s outrageous volley was enough to separate Spurs and recently promoted Brighton and Hove Albion. The two sides have been routinely close when they’ve met over the last couple of years but the Seagulls are the regular victors.

Guaranteed to have a WPL side in the fifth round after West Bromwich Albion were drawn at home to Leicester City it was up to the two middling teams to play out a stunner with the hosts taking the advantage into the break after belters from Leigh Dugmore and Abi Cottam. Hayley James’ 40-yard volley ensured a dramatic gasp for the finish line but unable to complete their comeback the visitors bowed out to WBA.