Hearts cause the upset of SWPL Cup First Round

Photo: Aaron Wilson. Hearts' celebrate Ashley Carse's penalty against Hamilton Academical

A two-minute double from Ashley Carse saw SWPL 2 side Hearts knockout SWPL 1 Hamilton Academical 3-0. After a goalless first half where neither side managed to test the opposition goalkeeper, the game changed in the 57th minute when a defensive mixup presented Ashley Carse with an empty goal to score into. The next minute, Carse won a penalty which she converted to double Hearts' lead.

Hamilton went for broke and created several chances but failed to test Hearts' keeper Ashley Watson. Late on, Jennifer Dodds marked her debut with a smart finish – picking out the top corner.

East Fife 0-6 Hibernian

The SWPL Cup holders Hibernian progressed to the Quarter-Finals after a 6-0 win over SWPL debutants East Fife, partly down to an impressive debut by Amy Gallacher where she made a hat-trick of assists.

Hibs' took the lead from Chelsea Cornet's corner which picked out Abi Harrison at the far post who headed the ball into the net.

Just before half-time, Hibs' doubled their lead when Joelle Murray's through-ball set up Cornet whose smart finish gave the East Fife keeper no chance.

At half-time, Gallacher came on to make her Hibs' debut, and within a minute, she made a perfect impact which explained why Hibs signed her. Gallacher's through-ball found Lisa Robertson who chipped the keeper. Three minutes later, Robertson scored her second with a lovely volley.

Gallacher provided the assist once again for Hibs' fifth goal. She broke down the left wing and delivered a dangerous cross which was turned into the East Fife net by a defender.

And in the 90th minute, Gallacher's cross set up Rachel McLauchlan with a close-range finish.

Photo: Les Parsons Tartan Kicks/SPN - Savannah Jordan marked her debut with a hat-trick

Jeanfield Swifts 0-8 Glasgow City

The six-time SWPL Cup winners Glasgow City progressed to the Quarter-Finals by beating Jeanfield Swifts with new signing Savannah Jordan marking her debut with a hat-trick.

Glasgow City dominated the opening stages and took the lead when Hayley Lauder's cross picked out Jordan and she headed in her debut goal.

The next minute, City were 2-0 up with two more debutants linking up. Megan Foley's cross found Abbi Grant who headed in her first goal since rejoining the club. Their third came when Jordan picked out Grant before Jordan's header gave City a 4-0 lead at half-time.

A superb half-volley from defender Savannah McCarthy put the visitors 5-0 up before a stunning strike from Nicola Docherty secured City's sixth. City went 7-0 up through a lovely individual goal from Sam Kerr in the 75th minute.

It looked like this would be the final goal of the game but there was just enough time for Jordan to secure her hat-trick with her third stunning header.

Celtic 1-0 Forfar Farmington

The 2010 SWPL Cup winners Celtic progressed into the Quarter-Finals with a narrow win over ten-woman Forfar Farmington.

Celtic took the lead in the 19th minute when Ruesha Littlejohn's lay-off allowed Natalie Ross to beat the Forfar keeper Fiona McNicoll with a calm finish.

Forfar ended the game with ten players after Gemma Collier was shown her second yellow card in the 85th minute.

Rangers 8-3 Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale

Thanks to a goal-frenzied final ten minutes, Rangers progressed to the Quarter-Finals with an 8-3 win over the newly formed Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale (EUHV). The scoreline suggests a one-sided result, however, the reality was that there could have been a big shock here.

Rangers took the lead in the sixth minute when a great run from Chantelle Brown set up Sarah Robertson with a simple tap-in. In the 21st minute, Rangers doubled their advantage through Chelsie Watson's volley.

However, just after the half-hour mark, Brown conceded a penalty with EUHV's Nichola Sturrock calmly converted.

Rangers had several good chances early on in the second half, including having the ball cleared off the line, but in the 65th minute, EUHV equalised through Anna Hume's strike.

Four minutes later, Rangers won their own penalty after a hand-ball, and Jordan McLintock converted from the spot as Rangers retook the lead. Soon after, they opened up a two-goal lead when Watson's shot was deflected kindly for Brown to head into the net.

But in the 80th minute, EUHV once again pulled back a goal, this time through Lauren Watters' penalty.

And then came the astonishing end to the game. Brown made it 5-3 through a powerful shot after being set up by Amy Muir, and two minutes later, Claire Adams' 30-yard strike made it 6-3. An own-goal made it 7-3 in the 87th minute, and finally, in stoppage time, McLintock completed the scoring.

Motherwell 3-4 Spartans

In another thriller, SWPL 1 side Spartans progressed to the Quarter-Finals after beating SWPL 2's Motherwell 4-3.

Spartans took the lead through Simone McMahon's 20-yard strike before Laura Gavin doubled their lead.

However, on the stroke of half-time, Motherwell pulled a goal back through Pam Liddell.

Straight from the restart of the second half, Motherwell equalised through Niamh Johnston.

However, Spartans restored their lead through a superb left-footed strike from their new captain Alana Marshall, before Bobby Beveridge's header restored their two-goal lead.

Motherwell pulled another goal back through Johnston's free-kick, but they couldn't find the equaliser required to send the game into extra-time.

Stirling University 7-1 Buchan

Stirling University progressed to the Quarter-Finals for the first time ever as they beat Buchan 7-1 in a highly impressive win.

The home side started strongly and took the lead in the 15th minute from Jade Gallon's strike.

However, late on in the first half, Buchan equalised through Danica Ritchie's header – meaning the scores were level at the break.

Stirling restored their lead in the second half with a stunning long-range effort from Michelle Russell, before Katy Morris' header gave Buchan's keeper no chance.

Soon after, Stirling was 4-1 up through Jade Gallon's effort that picked out the bottom corner. Their fifth goal came after some smart footwork in the box allowed Russell to score her second.

Rachel Galbraith rounded Buchan's keeper to score Stirling's sixth goal before Russell completed her hat-trick on her debut for Stirling University.

Aberdeen's tie with Glasgow Girls was postponed until the 26th Februrary.