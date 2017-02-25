WSL 2 - Week Two Review: Bees sting Watford in dramatic finish

Jo Wilson's winning goal got the Bees the win | Image credit: Getty Images

As the FA Women's Super League 2 Spring Series gets into full swing, an edge-of-the-seat atmosphere was created this match day thanks to surprises and late drama.

Close contest between Brighton & Hove Albion and Oxford ends in stalemate

Newly promoted Brighton & Hove Albion recorded their second 1-1 draw of the season after a second half equaliser from Oxford prevented a shock win for the Seagulls.

It took 32 minutes for the deadlock to be broken with a deflected shot from Brighton's Bronwen Thomas finding the back of the net. The visitors fought back and had some good opportunities to equalise before half time occurred as well as Brighton also having their fair share of chances to double their lead, but the score remained 1-0 at the break.

It was the home side that dominated proceedings at the start of the second half, but Demi Lambourne guarded the Oxford goal impressively. The tables turned later on as debutant Evie Gane scored an incredible goal in which she nut-megged a defender and then curled her shot into the top right corner to equalise for Oxford. The score finished 1-1.

Sheffield get lucky after Millwall's impressive second half display wasn't enough to gain anything

Sheffield won their first game of the Spring Series campaign as they saw off unfortunate Millwall Lionesses. The Lionesses' second half performance was particularly impressive; however, they left the match with nothing.

Hannah Cain opened the scoring with a cross that found the back of the net thanks to Sophie Jones' dummy in the eight minute. The goal increased Sheffield's confidence as they doubled their lead with Jones' strike coming back down after smashing the crossbar in which the linesman signalled for a goal. Minutes later, Ashlee Hincks broke forward to slot in a well-taken shot into the bottom corner.

The Lionesses performed superbly in the second half yet the ball failed to reach the back of the net. Hincks had numerous chances, however her performance will be a source of inspiration which the Lionesses will take into their next game against Aston Villa.

Late drama results in a painful sting for Watford as the Bees prove their worth

An exciting dramatic finish resulted in London Bees' first win of the Spring Series, but leaves Watford still searching for any points. After going 2-0 up Watford let their lead slip thanks to three second-half goals for the Bees.

The game started off fairly even up until a penalty was awarded to the Hornets after Rinsola Babajide was brought down. Babajide stepped up to take the penalty and rifled her left-foot shot into the net. The score stayed 1-0 at the half-time break.

A jam-packed second half included a manic two minute spell where two goals were scored. Watford increased their lead by scoring in the 49th minute, which was shortly followed by Emma Becketts free-kick which decreased the goal deficit. In the 75th minute Ashleigh Goddard scored a more than impressive volley from outside the area to equalise; however it wasn't over yet. Jo Wilson fired home in the 84th minute to make it 3-2 to London Bees, as they took home the three points.