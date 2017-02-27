Carla Humphrey and Chloe Kelly extend Arsenal contracts

Chloe Kelly in action for Arsenal last season | Photo: Getty Images - Nigel Roddis

Arsenal have today announced that two of their best young players have signed new contracts with the club, as forwards Carla Humphrey and Chloe Kelly put pen to paper on new deals.

The news signals more intent from manager Pedro Martinez Losa who has already had a busy off season readying his squad for the WSL Spring Series.

Loan spells

The pair enjoyed loan spells away from the club last season as Kelly had a successful time at Everton in WSL 2. She scored twice in nine appearances, as she impressed for the Merseyside club before returning to Arsenal towards the end of the season. Kelly scored once on her return in a thrilling encounter in Widnes, as the Gunners beat Liverpool 5-3 on the final day of the season.

As for Humphrey, she spent the 2016 campaign a part of the Doncaster Belles side that unfortunately won just once as they were relegated from WSL 1. The 20 year old played 15 times for the Belles during her loan spell, scoring in a 2-1 defeat to Notts County back in October.

Growing talent

Both players have come through the Centre of Excellent at Arsenal, and these new deals present fantastic opportunities for them to impress in a team that has looked to strengthen significantly over the winter. Humphrey signed her first professional deal two years ago, whilst Kelly signed her professional terms this time last year.

Martinez Losa said of the deals, "We are looking to nurture and grow the talent that we are producing at Arsenal Ladies and both players show how successful we are at this."

Arsenal currently bolster some very exciting young players at the club, with the likes of Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy also among those with huge potential at the club.

Kelly, having just signed her deal, will now join up with the England under-19 squad for games with France, Holland and Italy in La Manga this coming weekend.