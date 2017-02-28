Carlton Fairweather and Sunderland Ladies part ways

Photo: Nigel Roddis - The FA via Getty Images

There has been another twist in Sunderland Ladies' part-time tale as they part ways with head coach Carlton Fairweather. The coach took the reigns in 2014 when the Lady Black Cats ascended into the top flight and leaves despite being involved with preparations for the WSL 1 Spring Series.

Two very different seasons

Last season contrasted heavily with the club's first in the top flight. Having finished in fourth place in 2015, things looked bright for Sunderland however in 2016 the Lady Black Cats found themselves slipping to the bottom of the table. Two wins and four draws ensured their safety and finishing a spot above Reading, but the performance paled in comparison to their debut.

Part-time model

The news does not come as a surprise to many. Since the club announced in January that they would revert back to a part-time basis, star striker Beth Mead was scooped up by Arsenal, while Rachel Furness and Brooke Chaplen have since departed the club for WSL rivals Reading, in order to maintain full-time roles in the sport.

It has been reported that Fairweather was offered the chance to stay on at the club on a part-time basis, but this was an offer that the 55-year-old turned down.

Looking ahead

While they do not have a first team coach, preparations are still continuing with the Lady Black Cats taking part in a friendly against Celtic, behind closed doors. It is understood that Fairweather was not at this match and development squad coach Amber Whitley took the reigns for this game.

The club have also shown other positive signs of looking forward to their competitive games as they announced the double signing of Dominique Bruinenberg and Anke Preuss, who both bring experience from international appearances and in foreign leagues.

The club is yet to comment on the departure on the coach..