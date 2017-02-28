England 1-2 France: Dramatic finish results in France taking the win

The SheBelieves Cup kicked into action today as England played France in a thrilling opening match which sets expectations high for the rest of the tournament. The round-robin tournament involves England, France, Germany and USA with all teams fighting it out to prove international status.

France stole the three points as they turned around a goal to score a last-minute winner to make it 2-1. Goals from Marie-Laure Delie and Wendie Renard overshadowed Jordan Nobbs' first half goal.

In last years SheBelieves Cup, England failed to register a win with lackluster performances that resulted in them finishing third. France also had a torrid time as they finished in last place, scoring no goals in any of their three matches. The last two meetings between the sides ended in a goalless stalemate.

In addition to providing an insight into the rest of the tournament, this match in particular shows a glimpse of what's to come in the UEFA Women's Euro competitions that begins in July.

Early dominance from England

England started the game on the front foot as they took control of possession, looking the sharper of the two sides. An early chance occurred for the Lionesses as Ellen White broke through the France back line only to see her cross fail to reach an England shirt. It was evident from early proceedings that Mark Sampson's side was out to play a high press which seemed to stun France as they were prevented from playing their passing game.

Despite playing at centre back, Lucy Bronze provided an attacking presence and threat with some impressive passes and neat dribbling; however, no real opportunities were created. Minutes later, Bronze prevented a goal-scoring chance as Gaetane Thieny's cross was blocked by the Manchester City defender, proving her worth following the announcement that she has been shortlisted for the FIFPro Women's World XI.

England continued to dominate proceedings as they looked more dangerous by the minute. Nobbs played a ball into White who took a fantastic first touch, but Sarah Bouhaddi leaped to parry the ball away. The subsequent corner presented another chance as a slight scramble in the area resulted in a whipped ball in from Nobbs whose cross was comfortably gathered by Bouhaddi.

England had chance after chance - a Demi Stokes cross met the head of White, but her header caused no worries for France as it went over the bar. This was followed by eye-pleasing, fluent play that started in their own half yet Nobbs' shot wasn't enough to get past France. The string of chances were encouraging, however it felt like England were missing a clinical finisher; Eniola Aluko springs to mind, but the Chelsea forward was left out of Mark Sampsons' squad for no reason with clarity.

France's notable chance of the first half was thanks to Delie who cleverly turned to create space as she saw her shot sail just over the bar.

The superiority of England finally paid off as they took the lead in the 32nd minute. Intense pressuring of France's defense forced Mbock Bathy to make a mistake that resulted in a long-range effort from Nobbs being rifled into the back of the net. Bouhaddi will be disappointed that she didn't do better to stop the goal.

Jodie Taylor almost doubled the lead after she broke through behind France's back line. A skill allowed her to get past Bathy, but Bouhaddi was off her line well to prevent the shot. As the half time break approached, France looked more comfortable and started to settle in to the game, but the score stayed 1-0 at the break.

France grow in confidence

As the second half began, France looked more lively than they did in the first half as they presented some good chances.

Some deadly crosses from the right hand side caused England to kick into defensive mode. The safe hands of Karen Bardsley saved the Lionesses from conceding on two occasions in particular, notably getting off her line quick in order to stop Thieny from getting a shot on goal following a cross.

France grew in confidence and became more recognisable as the second half continued, however the vast majority of chances they created weren't enough to really threaten England. The substitutions of Renard and Eugene Le Sommer strengthened the side as they looked for an equaliser.

Le Sommer looked dangerous as she made an instant impact - her energetic running and tenacity proved to be problematic for England.

France's second-half dominance resulted in an equaliser with Delie's slick header beating Bardsley who could've done nothing about the goal. On the second half alone, France deserved to be on level pegging and it was only a matter of time before they were going to score. With both teams dominating a half each, if a winner was to be scored, it would come down to the last 10 minutes of the game.

In the 95th minute of the match, France scored a last-minute winner as Renard's header proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Arguably, the final score didn't reflect the game well, as it was quite literally a tale of two halves with England stealing the show in the first half, and France coming out on top in the second. A draw would've been a more honest representation of the performance, however England will look to strive on.