Japan 1-2 Spain: Jorge Vilda pleased with improving team at Algarve Cup

(Image: Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images)

Following their 2-1 win over Japan, we spoke to Jorge Vilda about the match and how Spain controlled proceedings.

Possession is key

On top from the off, Spain did well to exploit a sluggish Japanese side. Not overwrought by their opponents, La Roja did well to control the majority of the game and keep Japan without many chances,

“It has been a great game; my girls did a very good job. We were up against a team who are the current runner’s up of the World Cup, so they’re an amazing team and we have to be happy with the result. But now we’re just looking to the next game against Norway.”

Although dominant in possession and with many creative and attacking players on the pitch there was a slight disconnect between midfield and attack with little in the way of clear cut chances being created. The game opened up after the break and Spain had far more joy exploiting gaps at the back although Vilda is aware his side should be making more happen,

“We have had the most possession, it was a key to winning the game, and I agree we must create more in the first-half. But the goal calmed us down and let us get in and win the game.”

Vilda taking it one game at a time

Unsettled for the majority of the game, Japan grabbed a late goal to spark the side into life and finished the team on top, aware of the threat Japan possess when they’re in flow, Vilda would have rather have kept a clean sheet,

“Yes, Japan is a really attacking team and they’re really fast so if you lose the ball they can create really dangerous chances.”

Up against three very strong teams Spain have been given the chance to test themselves out as they continue to grow and develop ahead of the Euros this summer, a chance their coach is grateful for,

“Playing against the best teams in the world is always useful for us, we are here to continue growing especially with the Euros coming up.”

But Vilda remained coy on his aspirations for Holland 2017, purely focused on the next match,

“We are just thinking about Norway, not the Euros, not yet.”