Line Røddik Hansen talks the differences between European leagues

Image credit: Getty Images

Whilst out in Portugal with the Danish team we spoke to Line Røddik Hansen about her time in different leagues around Europe as well as the difficulty with learning Spanish and why Group A at the European Championships will be one for the fans.

A step up

Having started life off in Denmark’s 3f Liga, it was a step up for Røddik when she made the short hop to join Damallsvenskan side, Tyresö, the professional condition in Sweden a happy change from how women’s football was treated in Denmark at the time,

“In that moment, everything was quite a big difference, I think it’s changed over time and now the Danish league is at a higher level. But that that time, it was much a higher level in both training and games the league in Sweden was much stronger and more professional; that was one of the big things, they were able to make it professional.”

She continued, “One of the things that surprised me was the respect that women’s soccer got, in Denmark when I told people I played soccer they were always like, “Yeah but what do you do?” But when I came to Sweden and I told people I played soccer they were like, “Oh, how cool!” It was such a big difference.”

Having been at Barcelona since last year, after a move from Rosengård (via Olympique Lyonnais), Røddik was taken aback by the different style of football being played in Spain, the Primera Division one of Europe’s forgotten (but immerging) leagues,

“It’s a different kind of football, even when I moved from Sweden to France [to Lyon] then to Spain, it felt like a different kind of game – not that the level is better or worse, it’s hard to explain. I look forward to playing to see how different the style is at Barcelona from my old teams. The big difference is more in the speed and technical side of the game, Sweden was more physical. If that makes sense, it’s just a completely different style.”

Barça

With an improving domestic league and national team that’s found it’s groove under manager Jorge Vilda, Røddik isn’t surprised to see La Roja storming this year’s Algarve Cup,

“I’ve been really impressed with the growth of Spanish women’s football in the last few years, it’s taken such big steps; you can see it in the national team with how well they’ve been doing here at the Algarve Cup, and that doesn’t surprise me.”

The league getting stronger every season, investment could be the key to catapult it to international acclaim, “In the Spanish league, you have 18 teams and that’s difficult because that makes the level so big, and there is of course a difference between the top and the bottom but the bottom teams are still so good with the ball.

"When you get to the bottom teams maybe they’re not as good with the technical side and that’s where the clubs need to put the money in because it’s difficult for players if they have to have a full time job at the same time they have to play football. So I think it could be right at the top if more clubs wanted to be in the top.”

As a Dane far from home in Spain and one of the few non-native speakers in the league, the language has been one of the trickier things about the move for Røddik, “It’s been a great experience moving to Barcelona, maybe just because FC Barcelona is a special club – it’s more than a club, as they say – because of the traditions and you can really feel that the club is one whole club. They have this base that they grow out of, and they’ve been like this for many years, so that’s been a big experience to become part of that."

Then you also have to become integrated and learn the language and that’s been difficult; you don’t learn a language in one day. But you have to communicate on the field so that’s been hard for me, because I haven’t always felt like I’m showing the player I am but I hope that’s in the past now and I can continue to learn the language and fully communicate and be the player I know I can be for the team.”

With Holland 2017 inching every closer, Roddik is hopeful that the Red and Whites can show their best in the Netherlands, their group a scintillating one that could easy see any combination of two going through, "After the last Euros we had a lot of players that retired so we had a nee team that had to grow and at first we didn’t quality for the World Cup and that was disappointing of course but I think that the last couple of years we’ve been growing and coming together.

"We have been finding a way of playing that gets the best out of our players and I think that’s what people have been seeing recently with the last of the Euro qualifiers. We are the group that looks like all four teams can beat each other, there’s no team that looks like they’ll win or lose all their games.

"So I think that anything can happen [in Holland] but if we show how we can play and play to our best – that doesn’t even mean we’ll win because we’re up against fantastic teams. If they play the best and we play the best, there’ll be good games but I’m looking forward to the Euros, if we can find our way and keep doing what we’re good at then I think we can do well.”