FA Women's Cup Fifth Round: Goals galore as top tier teams dominate

Image credit: Billy East/VAVEL UK

WSL 1 teams entered the FA Cup this round and asserted their dominance with plenty of goals for all to enjoy.

Manchester City 1-0 Reading

Manchester City and Reading faced off in an all WSL 1 tie on Saturday afternoon. Reading managed to survive and stay in WSL 1 last season whereas Manchester City were champions with an unbeaten run so these teams were fairly familiar with each other. New signing and 2016 FIFA World Player Of The Year Carli Lloyd made her debut for the Sky Blues. Reading meanwhile had four new signings making their debut. Rachel Furness, Mandy Van Den Berg, Anna Green and Brooke Chaplen all started for Reading.

Whilst City dominated as to be expected, Reading put in a great performance and really worked for it. It could have been more had Reading not done so well defensively. In the end, it was Lucy Bronze's goal that made the difference. Mary Earps got a hand to it but it wasn't enough as the ball looped over and went in.

Birmingham City 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

The first of three derbies in the 5th Round of the FA Cup. West Bromwich Albion have experience of this competition having made it to the quarter final of the FA Cup last year, only to be knocked out by Manchester City.

This time they got knocked out a round earlier but with the same scoreline. Birmingham have been known for doing very well defensively and not conceding many. West Brom put up a good fight but goals from Carter and White sent Birmingham through.

Arsenal 10-0 Tottenham Hotspur

The second derby in the 5th Round but Arsenal's quality showed in this game. They have such vast experience in the FA Cup and showed no mercy in this tie. Normal captain Alex Scott was out through injury so Kim Little, who returned to the club following a stint in the NWSL, captained the Gunners.

Tottenham managed to resist Arsenal for a while but 22 minutes in, Danielle Carter broke the deadlock and opened the floodgates for more. On the half hour mark, Arsenal added two more to the tally with Dominique Janssen and Carter again finding the back of the net. Captain Kim Little and Danielle Van De Donk added more to go in at half time with a five goal lead.

Arsenal didn't let their foot off the gas and kept powering on in the second half. Van De Donk, Katie McCabe, Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly all scored and the game ended 10-0.

Whilst this was a heavy defeat to a WSL 1 side, Tottenham Hotspur are doing really well in the FA Women's Premier League South and could become a WSL 2 team quite soon.

Image credit: Billy East/VAVEL UK

Chelsea 7-0 Doncaster

Chelsea made it through last year in the same round beating Doncaster 4-1. This time round, it was an absolute goalfest. Gilly Flaherty and Fran Kirby weren't available as they weren't quite ready to make it back in the team from injury. Eni Aluko and Gemma Davison seemed to be omitted from the squad for an unknown reason. They didn't seem to be needed though. Doncaster made no changes from their previous game.

New Chelsea signings Maren Mjelde, Erin Cuthbert, Crystal Dunn and Ramona Bachmann all made their competitive debuts. The latter two got off to an amazing start by both scoring for the Blues. Dunn kicked off the scoring in the 12th minute whilst Bachmann rounded the first half with the 5th goal of the game. Ji added to the tally twice in the first half and Leandra Little unfortunately put the ball into Doncaster's net after a cross from Bachmann.

The second half was much quieter in terms of goals but Katie Chapman and Drew Spence added more to round off the game.

Sunderland 3-2 Aston Villa

Sunderland have been through some tough times recently with losing key players and going part-time. With a new manager at the helm, they got off to a good start.

Sunderland striked first with Victoria Williams firing home. Aston Villa soon got back into it though a few minutes later with Tasha Baptiste equalising. Hayley Sharp put the Black Cats back in front however.

Lucy Shepherd put Villa right back in the game but Lucy Staniforth converted from the spot to put Sunderland through.

Bristol City 5-0 Millwall Lionesses

Matches between these teams were quite close before when they were both in WSL 2. With Bristol City now a WSL 1 side, they dominated. The score was 3-0 in only 20 minutes. Millie Turner scored a double on her debut and Lauren Hemp also scored. Hemp then made it 4 about 20 minutes from time and Jodie Brett rounded off the scoring.

Notts County 3-2 Yeovil Town

Yeovil Town were crowned champions of WSL 2 last season and looked to prove a point this match. The first half was close with only a goal by Jade Moore the difference. Debutant Kirsty Linnett looked to have put the Lady Pies through but Yeovil weren't going to give up. Yeovil pulled one back from penalty spot but Notts County went ahead again. A late goal for Kelly Snook gave Yeovil hope but it wasn't enough.

Liverpool 2-1 Everton

The Merseyside derby. This game has been quite close before as Liverpool only just beat Everton 1-0 in the first round of the Continental Cup last season. This was yet another close game.

Natasha Harding put the Reds in front in the 8th minute but Everton quickly pressed for an equaliser. They finally got it 20 minutes from time when Simone Magill scored. The two teams couldn't be separated in 90 minutes so extra time was played.

There was heartbreak for Everton when Shanice Van De Sanden headed home from close range in the last 10 minutes of extra time.