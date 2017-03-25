3f Liga - Play-off preview: Brøndby IF and Fortuna Hjørring to battle it out once more

With the 3f Liga now onto the final stretch, what can we expect as the season draws to a close?

A look back at the regular season

Before venturing into what lies ahead, a little recap of what has gone by so far is needed. Ballerup-Skovlunde Fodbold (BSF), Brøndby IF, KoldingQ, OdenseQ, IK Skovbakken, Varde IF, Vejle Boldklub and Fortuna Hjørring were the eight teams that kicked the league of back in August of 2016. Going into the season it was expected that Brøndby IF and Fortuna Hjørring would, once again, be dueling it out for the top spot, and reality lived up to that.

Brøndby went through the regular season unbeaten, getting a crucial 2-1 win over fierce rivals Fortuna Hjørring in the last regular game of the season. This was Fortuna’s only defeat of the regular season, but it was enough to see Brøndby take first place with a 3 point gap.

It was expected that last season’s number 3 and 4, Skovbakken and Kolding, would round of top four, and while Kolding didn’t have the best start to the season, with four defeats in the first six matches, they did manage to turn it around and finished strong. This resulted in them claiming third place. Skovbakken was not far behind, and finished just one point short of them.

Fifth, sixth and seven place were a fight between BSF, Vejle and Odense Q. BSF started of the season with some surprising results, and for a long time was in contention to challenge Skovbakken and Kolding. However, their youthful and extremely talented squad couldn’t keep the form up over the course of the season, but they did end up claiming fifth.

Sixth place is the place that separates the Championship play-off from the Relegation play-off, and going into the last round of the regular season only one point separated Odense Q, who was sixth, and Vejle, who was seventh. Coincidentally, they met in the last round, in a game were Vejle emerged victorious to claim sixth place, while OdenseQ finished seventh. Joining Odense in the Relegation play-off was Varde, who only managed to get one point throughout the course of the season.

Rules

The rules of the play-offs are fairly simple. As already explained, the six best teams of the regular season goes into the Championship play-offs, whereas the two worst placed teams go into the relegation play-offs, where they are joined by the four best placed teams from the division below. Brøndby, who won the regular season, starts the play-offs on 10 points, while Fortuna have eight. KoldingQ has six, Skovbakken four, BSF two and lastly, Vejle has zero. The teams play each other twice.

Team by team previews of the Championship Play-offs

Unsurprisingly, given that they won the regular play-off, Brøndby was the best team of the regular season. They scored more than any other team in the league, with an average of four goals a game, and on top of that they only let in five goals in 14 games. Unfortunately for Per Nielsen’s squad, they have to make do without Julie Trustrup, who has suffered a long term injury. She was an integral part of their squad, and will be a big miss. During the winter break, the ever reliable right back, Theresa Nielsen moved to Norwegian football to pursue an opportunity with Vålerenga, so BIF will be without her services as well.

Brøndby still has a strong squad, and has added bright talents in Sofie Svava and Büsra Barut from BSF as well as Emilie Henriksen from OdenseQ, over the winter break. They also added experienced defender Nina Frausing, who has played for clubs like Liverpool, Turbine Potsdam, Fortuna Hjørring, Rosengård and Brisbane Roar. Brøndby go into the Championship play-off as favourites, but as always they know they can’t afford to slip since Fortuna is right behind them and ready to pounce on any mistake.

Speaking of Fortuna, until that final day loss to Brøndby they were undefeated. That loss now means they are in a chasing role, where they have to make up a two point deficit. This means they will most likely have to win one of the games against BIF, which is no small feat. Fortuna had a number of unconvincing displays last season, and let in nearly three times as many goals as Brøndby. Offensively, they didn’t struggle and scored 3.7 goals on average. In the offseason they’ve added Brazilian forward Chú Santos and loaned in Norwegian keeper Guro Pettersen. Fortuna is a quality side, but if they don’t step up their form from the regular season, it will be hard for them to overtake Brøndby.

Kolding Q will probably struggle to keep hold of Fortuna and Brøndby, but they do hold the advantage in terms of third place. They didn’t start the season convincingly, but slowly got better and better as the season progressed. If they can keep that upwards curve going, it will be hard for Skovbakken to catch up to them. In the offseason they lost one of their biggest attacking threats in Sanne Troelsgaard who moved to FC Rosengård, but they also signed the first choice goalkeeper from the Danish NT, Stina Lykke Pedersen, to guard the goal. Lykke Kildegaard has also been brought in from Oure, and as a forward, adds some depth after Troelsgaards move.

Kolding’s biggest competition for third is Skovbakken. The two teams are very even in quality, which is also shown in the table where Skovbakken finished just one point shy of Kolding. They scored the same number of goals, 23, and let in roughly the same amount goals. Skovbakken has a talented squad, and especially Signe Andersen, who is just 17 years old, has shown this season that she will be an interesting player to follow, not just in this play-off, but also in the future. Skovbakken have added depth this offseason, and have brought in Sofie Obel, Malene Berg and Laura Østergaard.

The last two teams in the play-off, BSF and Vejle, will probably end up battling it out for the last two places, but could surprise. BSF started out the season incredibly strong, and impressed against some of the big teams. They have one of the most interesting squads to follow, especially due to the amount of young talent they have at their disposal.

This offseason, some of those talents, Svava and Barut, have moved to BIF, but the club has also brought in Estonian defender Saskia Sonnberg, and it will be interesting to see what the 25-year old can bring to the squad. With such a young and talented squad it’s to be expected that there will be ups and downs, but the squad showed in the regular season that on a good day, they can go toe to toe with just about any team in the league. Doing it consistently though, is another matter altogether.

Vejle being in the championship play-off, to me, is a nice surprise. They got it done in the very last round with a win over Odense, and now that they are here, they have nothing to lose. In the offseason, they have added Danish NT goalkeeper Line G. Johansen, which will certainly be a boost to the squad. They had trouble scoring in regular season, and only managed to get the ball in the net seven times, which was the lowest of any team.

The play-off is scheduled to start on the 14th of April, but Brøndby and Skovbakken kicked us off on the 25th of March in a game that ended with a convincing 5-0 victory to Brøndby.

Preview of relegation play-off

OdenseQ and Varde is joined by Sundby, Næsby, VSK Aarhus, Sønderjyske in the relegation play-off, where the two best placed teams secures their spot in the 3f liga next season. OdenseQ are favourites to secure first place, even if they have lost two important players in Emilie Henriksen (Brøndby IF) and Maja Kildemoes (Linköpings FC).

Varde as the other 3f liga team in the relegation play-off is by default the favourite to finish second. They struggled in the league, and only managed to get one point, and it wouldn’t surprise me if teams like Næsby and Sundby could mount a challenge for that second place.

The first round of the relegation play-off will be played on April 1st.