FA Cup quarter-final – Liverpool 2-0 Notts County: Reds ease into semi-finals

An error from Carly Telford gifted Liverpoo an opening and the Reds never looked back after taking the early lead in their FA Cup quarter final against Notts County.

Major mistake

Despite good pressure from the Pies in the first two minutes that saw Kirsty Linnett bring the ball down and chance her arm from 25 yards – an easy enough claim for Siobhan Chamberlain – it was the Reds who took an early lead. A lose foul on Kate Longhurst saw the ref’ play the advantage whilst most stopped for the whistle, Caroline Weir had the presence of mind to pick the ball up and have a crack from 20 yards. Though her shot was a tame and somewhat scuffed effort, Carly Telford made a complete hash of gathering the ball, letting it slip through her gloves as it listed over the line into the bottom corner.

Unaffected by going behind, Notts went right back to work doing their best to press in the Liverpool half, getting bodies forward but even with the ball live in the box there was a distinct lack of connection at the all-important moment and the Reds cleared. A theme that ran through the half, was the home defence went from strength to strength, more than a match for the numerous tries from the visitors. Strong at the back, with an eye for a counter, it wasn’t long before Liverpool were looking for a second with Alex Greenwood and Ali Johnson linking well on the left, the eventual cross a firm claim from Telford.

Although they were the at home and up, the better-looking attacks weren’t coming from the Reds but rather Notts with Rachel Williams driving them forward at every opportunity, the hard-working attacker always on the move and battling for the ball. Usually good value for a goal, and doing well to slip around most of the Red shirts there was always just one too many for Williams, the home defence guarding Chamberlain’s goal like Fort Knox.

Harding makes it two

Another pinging ball in the home box saw a clearance off of the line moments before the Reds made it two, with the pace to beat Laura Bassett on the outside, Tash Harding carried the ball into a dangerous area before letting fly, her curler too much for Telford. Two goals to the good twenty minutes and looking more and more dangerous with each passing second there was little County could do to help themselves, their defence disjointed. Conversely, the hosts were giving a masterclass in resolute defending, Gemma Bonner and Sophie Ingle (who’d routinely drop to cover) huge for their side, their defensive knowhow enough to keep the visitors at arm’s length.

Unfortunately the niggly fouls began around the half hour mark, just before Weir was first into the book for a weak challenge in midfield. The two sides began to exchange blows on the 3G, bruises already taking colour by half-time.

No strangers to frustrating days at the office, Notts continued to struggle in both boxes, three chances in the wink of an eye saw three blocks, the Red defence staunch before launching another counter. Neat work from Shanice van de Sanden saw the ball laid off to the D, Longhurst arrived well and unmarked to strike first time, the shot a fine effort that lifted just over the bar. Two more shots from range followed from the hosts as Johnson and Ingle both had a punt, neither one that they’d want to see again, the rash efforts only helping ease the pressure as the half drew to a close.

Foot off of the gas

The second-half brought about a more open game with plenty of back and forth, Liverpool the team looking more dangerous with an early chance for van de Sanden but Notts did just about enough to keep the hosts out. Another chance for the Reds to make it three came about around the hour at a lively corner, once again the visitors did just about enough but offered less and less going forward.

With time fast running out and a two goal deficit to make up, Notts started to warm back into attack and more industrious work from Williams opened up a chance twenty minutes from time. The ball in was just right for Linnett who saw two shorts blocked before the hosts scurried the ball to safety, not an inch being given.

As the game started to lose its’ sheen and the flow of play began to be disrupted as both managers went to their benches, the hosts were the only team that looked to be able to provide that moment of magic in front of goal, their defence still just too good for the opposition. The result as good as confirmed at half-time, the match began to take on more on a pre-season feeling, fatigue beginning to take ahold of the two sides, not at their peak.