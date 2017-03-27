Blässe and Frohms extend their stay in Wolfsburg

Image credit: Getty Images

Lost in a sea of fixtures in a congested March calendar, Ralf Kellermann has been given a boost for the future with both Anna Blässe and Merle Frohms adding time to their existing deals at VfL Wolfsburg.

Anna Blässe

30-year-old Blässe is Wolfsburg’s longest serving player, as dyed in the wool as they come, and fans will be happy to see the industrious full back extend her deal by another two years with the Weimar native set to stay in Lower Saxony until the end of the 2019 season.

Stating she feels “comfortable in Wolfsburg,” Blasse has every confidence in the team she’s in, glad that the side has “been able to develop steadily,” which she is sure is due in part to the “professional environment” at the club.

Having been a Wolf for a decade, Blässe “fully identifies with the club” and head coach Ralf Kellermann is glad of her long service. “Delighted,” to have Blässe on board for the next two seasons, Kellermann knows he can rely on the defender and will be able to plan for the future with her in his plans. Having overseen her development during his time in charge, Kellermann is proud of the player she’s become in Wolfsburg as she’s taken the step up to the national team, her strong mentality huge for the team on the pitch.

Merle Frohms

Second choice goalkeeper, Frohms has only recently returned to the team following knee surgery over the winter break and despite being one of four ‘keepers at the club is happy to fight for a spot in the starting XI. Adding another year to her contract, Frohms will continue to deputise for Almuth Schult for the 2018 season as the 22 year-old continues to develop her game.

“Proud,” to be part of the set-up at Wolfsburg, Frohms is looking forward to the coming season with the challenges it will bring, looking to “develop at the highest level.”

Kellermann is happy to have Frohms signed up for next season and knows he has a strong second choice ‘keeper, happy to have seen her grow her game her coach is pleased with how she’s shown her quality with “assuming responsibility.”