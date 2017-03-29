UEFA Women’s Champions League – Paris Saint-Germain (4) 4-0 (1) Bayern München: Clinical Parisiens too good for Germans

Marie-Laure Delie's opener three minutes in was the catalyst as Paris Saint-Germain turned around their first-leg deficit to progress to the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final at the cost of a forlorn Bayern side.

Quick fire double

An early foul gifted the hosts the first chance which they readily took, Eve Perisset’s ball was pinged near for Veronica Boquete to send over her shoulder and into the mixer. With the ball live Tinja-Riikka Korpela was unable to grab the ball before Marie-Laure Delie knocked the ball over her and into the waiting net. With a degree of confidence coming into the home leg – and knowing they’d already overturned bigger deficits in the competition already this season – the goal only served to spur the hosts on. Delie’s low shot moments after her opener was an easy enough save for Korpela but one she was happy to hold onto.

Already having shown frailty and misunderstanding at the back it wasn’t long before Bayern had shipped another goal, a soft foul form Verena Faißt brought about another free kick and another goal. With the away defence unable to clear the ball sent in, Cristiane was free to slam the ball between the upright and Korpela, the net left rippling as the Bavarians hastily gathered in a circle to discuss their predicament before jogging back for the restart.

Having watched their advantage dissolve in the blink of an eye, Bayern struggled for a footing in the game, the Parisiens overrunning them in midfield, their attacks without suitable bite. Despite the game not being overtly physical there were still plenty of free kicks for the hosts to attack, Perisset’s delivery varied giving the players up a healthy amount to sink their teeth into. With Delie playing just off of the shoulder the away defence didn’t look any stronger as the game went on, a delicate splitting through-ball saw the French international in a foot race with Korpela, the goalkeeper stretching to keep the attacker out.

Chance after chance

A short kick ten minutes before half-time saw slight link-up between Cristiane, Boquete and Shirley Cruz the trio able to work around the sea of white shirts with ease, Delie’s attempted shot a poor connection that really should have put the tie to bed. Although it felt like only a matter of time before PSG made it three, putting the tie just out of reach of their opposition, the team playing with swagger.

Scintillating going forward, PSG kept themselves regimented dropping into two banks of four when behind the ball, giving Bayern zero space to attack although the visitors were gifted a free kick five minutes before the break when Laura Georges was adjudged to have handled whilst on the ground. Well within range, Melanie Behringer stepped up, usually deadly the captain’s effort was one for the blooper reel, the ball never anywhere near Katarzyna Kiedrzynek’s goal.

The Bavarians left to pay for the error less than two minutes later as they attempted to play out from the back with blue shirts massing, feeling the pressure Korpela’s clearance was short and put Carina Wenninger in a no-win situtation. The centre-back immediately hounded by Cruz as she turned, the captain able to nibble the ball away with ease before firing a rocket into the far corner to all but win the tie inside of the first-half.

With little to show for her hard work, Bayern talisman Vivianne Miedema finally managed to work enough space to get her shot away on the stroke of half-time, the low ball too narrow to bother the goal.

PSG playing

The home dominance didn’t let up after the break, Bayern played off of the park as the hosts made it look like child’s play. A mindless foul on Cruz from Behringer was borne of frustration, the Costa Rican toying with her opposite number, the ball glued to her toe, still Minch looked loose at the back, the set pieces continued to flow.

Starting inside of their own half, the Parisiens make it four with a minimum of effort, Sabrina Delannoy got the ball rolling for her teammates to slip in forward, into the danger zone. Cristiane, who routinely comes alive in the big games, skipped forward, bursting into the box to latch onto the ball and slip it under Korpela. All eyes on the away goal, no white shirt near enough to stop it, the ball wheezed over the line, time slowing down.

The introduction of Lena Lotzen finally gave Bayern a half spark in attack and quick play between her and Miedema almost worked an opening, the hosts as firm in defence as ever, the resulting corner poorly delivered and poorly attacked. Even worse, the visitors were quickly countered on by the imperious hosts, Delie’s run through the away half with the ball and smart pass for Cristiane a bright enough moment to give the Brazilian her hat trick, her chested ball and half-volleyed shot just wide of the far post.

Bayern’s trip to the French capital getting worse by the minute as Lotzen – recently back from a long-term injury – was forced off ten minutes after coming on. The match and tie long over, Bayern’s injuries mounting once again.

With the game long over and the second-half waring on the match started to open up, the visitors finally finding space to attack as Sara Däbritz began to find her feet late in the game, bright enough to slip around the her markers. However, even with more joy going forward Bayern continued to look like a team lost, uncertain how to attack or create with PSG still looking dangerous. It took precious little for the hosts to attack, the link-up play effortless, blue shirts carved through white like a knife through butter, space everywhere, the fans begging for more.

Just as they had against LSK, PSG came to life at home, their deficit from the first-leg little to worry about, a ruthless animal in the UWCL there was little an injury-hit Bayern side could do. Though not always at their best in the league, big Champions League nights are PSG’s tonic, Cristiane, Cruz and Boquete never failing to impress when it comes to the most prestigious competition in Europe. Having shown they’re a force to be reckoned with in the competition, the Parisiens are not to be taken lightly and will surely give Barcelona two very good games.