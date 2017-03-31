Anja Mittag returns to Sweden

Mittag celebrates with Marta (Credit: Scanpix.no)

After spells in France and Germany, Anja Mittag has returned to Rosengård for the first-half of the Damallsvenskan season.

Well loved by FCR fans for her time spent in Malmö from 2012-2015, Mittag will provide much-needed strength up-to for the Swedish giants, the former champions having seen their squad take heavy hits already this transfer window.

Following on from the respective departures of Nataša Andonova (to PSG) and Gaëlle Enganamouit (to Dalian Quanjian), as well as the loaning out of Iina Salmi to recently promoted LB07, there is precious little depth in attack for Rosengård. Mittag will add much needed depth to the side, her eye for a goal vital for the team as they attempt to navigate the first-half of the 2017 Damallsvenskan season – her new deal only a short on set to run until the end of June.

The much travelled and well experienced striker started her career at Turbine Potsdam, the Chemnitz native a huge part of the Turbine’s success helping the Potsdam team to five Frauen-Bundesliga titles as well as two UEFA Women’s Champions League final wins. Her nine and a half years with the well-decorated club straddled over a spell in Sweden with QBIK.

Heading back to Sweden

After 190 games and 134 goals for Potsdam, Mittag returned to the Sweden to join up with back-to-back Damallsvenskan winners, Rosengård (then LdB FC Malmö). Though unsuccessful at making it three title wins on the bounce – and a first in her first season – after falling short to Tyresö. Mittag went on to help the southern Swedish club to two more titles in her second and third season with the Swedish giants, as well as a brace of Svenska Supercupen wins.

Lethal in front of goal during her time in Sweden, Rosengård will be desperate to see her form recreated, the German international happy to boast 61 goals in 68 appearances – her goals winning her Sweden’s Player of the Year in both 2012 and 2014 (the two years she also took home the Damallsvenskan golden boot).

A switch to France’s Division 1 Féminine and Paris Saint-Germain in 2015 saw Mittag as proficient as ever in front of goal, notching goals at a rate of one every two hours. Her contribution in the UWCL invaluable for PSG.

Her goal late in the second leg of their round of 16 tie against KIF Örebro was enough to take the side though to the last eight as per the away goals rule. A season in France was enough for Mittag and she returned to Germany but limited playing time with VfL Wolfsburg has seen her move back to Sweden, FCR more than happy to have her back as their ready themselves for a tricky 2017.