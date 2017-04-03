2017 Damallsvenskan Team Previews: Eskilstuna United DFF

Image credit: VAVEL UK

Last year’s bronze medalists, Eskilstuna United will be hoping to put up more of a fight against the top two.

Last season

Eskilstuna faced the tough challenge of picking up from their brilliant 2015 season, where they finished second, just one point shy of first place. Going into the 2016 season, Eskilstuna had to overcome losing their prolific goalscorer, Gaëlle Enganamouit to FC Rosengård, which was never going to be easy. Players such as Sara Thunebro (retirement) and Felicia Karlsson (Piteå IF) also departed the club. However, Eskilstuna also recruited well and brought in the likes of Mimmi Larsson, Ingrid Schjelderup, Marija Banušić and the very talented Nathalie Björn.

As for the last season, Eskilstuna finished third after a hard fought battle with Piteå IF that lasted until the very last game day, where despite losing 5-0 to Linköpings FC, Eskilstuna held onto their one-point lead down to Piteå. Despite finishing third, which was a good feat, Eskilstuna will probably be disappointed that they were that far behind the two predicted favourites for the title, FC Rosengård and Linköpings FC, at the end of the season.

As a whole, they scored less and conceded more than in their successful 2015 season, but despite that they enjoyed a very good season. New players like Larsson and Björn pitched in and showed that they can be relied upon for years to come.

They ended the season with 11 wins, five draws and six defeats. Mimmi Larsson ended the season with 12 goals, which was enough to make her the seventh highest scoring player last year.

Departures

Eskilstuna have lost a number of players. Elena Sadiku, who has been plagued by injuries, has joined Damallsvenskan newcomers Hammarby, while Emma Jansson, who started 10 games last season, and Frida Svensson, who started four and played 14 games last season, have both joined KIF Örebro. Australian international Chloe Logarzo has joined Norwegian team Avaldsnes (and Newcastle Jets in the W-League). Logarzo only played half a season with Eskilstuna, but towards the end she seemed to hit her stride, and will be missed.

Two other players that will be missed are Louise Quinn, who has joined Notts County in the FAWSL, and Marija Banušić, who has joined the Swedish champions Linköpings FC. Quinn has played almost every game for Eskilstuna since they got promoted to the Damallsvenskan in 2014, and has been an integral part of their defence, and even scored five times last season. Banušić only started 10 games last season (she was subbed in six times), but she was was their second highest scoring player for the team last season with six goals.

New season, new (and old) names

With six departures, it was a given that Eskilstuna would recruit this offseason. They’ve promoted four players, Sara Linnakallio, Cajsa Åkerberg, Elin Rombing and Matilda Plan from their own youth team. Additionally, they have added Hanna Glas from Umeå IK, Sarah Bergman from Mallbackens IF Sunne, Fiona Brown from Glasgow City and Petra Johansson is making a comeback to the team after retiring prior to the previous season. Glas and Bergman both add depth to the defence. Glas is a Swedish international, who is fighting for a spot in the Swedish Euro 2017 squad, and it will be interesting to see her take a step up.

She had parts of the previous season ruined with a serious injury. Bergman was sought after, but Eskilstuna ran away with her signature. Like Glas, it will be interesting to see her with a club at the top of the table. Brown, who is seen as an attacking option, impressed Eskilstuna in their UEFA Women’s Champions League encounters. She is perhaps seen as a back-up to Olivia Schough and Mimmi Larsson. Petra Johansson is someone Eskilstuna know well, as she played for the club during that incredible 2015 season. She was a big part of that season, and she was sorely missed in 2016, so it will be a welcoming sight to see her in midfield wearing Eskilstuna blue again.

This season

Everything is set for Eskilstuna to have a better season than the last. Perhaps not in terms of placement, but I don’t see them being as far behind the top this year. Quinn is the only regular starter the team has lost, while losing Banusic, Logarzo and Jansson hurts their depth. However, they have brought in good like-for-like replacements and aren’t noticeably weaker. Perhaps the best offseason move they made was ensuring that Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir signed a new contract.

The strong Icelandic defender is one of the most important players at the club, and she would have been hard to replace. Key players like Viggósdóttir, Mimmi Larsson and Nathalie Björn have now got a season under their belt with Eskilstuna and I expect them to add to their impressive 2016 seasons, which will only benefit the team.

Who to look out for

It is also Larsson, Björn and Viggósdóttir I’m going to highlight, as players to look out for next season

Mimmi Larsson showed last season that she was the teams main attacking threat, and as mentioned, I fully expect to add to that this year. Going into her second season with the team, she is now familiar with Viktor Eriksson’s formation and demands, and she will be more accustomed to the players around her, especially Olivia Schough. The same arguments can be used for Nathalie Björn and Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir.

Björn, who is perhaps one of Sweden’s most promising players, was one of, if not the, best player last season. She looked a natural in that back three, and will be getting even more responsibility now that Quinn is gone. Despite being just 20, she got her Damallsvenskan debut back in 2014, when she played 15 games, most of them starts, for AIK. Viggosdottir played her first season in the Swedish top flight last season, which wasn’t noticeable. From her very first game, she looked at home in that defense. Like Björn, she will have to step up now that Quinn is gone.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Emelie Lundberg and Britta Elsert Gynning.

Defenders: Annica Svensson, Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir, Hanna Glas, Vaila Barsley, Nathalie Björn, Vaila Barsley, Sarah Bergman and Matilda Plan.

Midfielders and forwards: Malin Diaz, Elin Wahlström , Elin Rombing, Ingrid Schjelderup, Sara Linnakallio, Fiona Brown, Petra Andersson, Cajsa Åkerberg, Petra Johansson, Mimmi Larsson and Olivia Schough.