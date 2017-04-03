Mark Sampson announces England's Euro 2017 squad

Image credit: The FA

England manager Mark Sampson has named his 23 players that he will take to the Euros this summer. 19 of the 23 were part of the World Cup squad. Millie Bright, Nikita Parris, Demi Stokes and Isobel Christiansen will be going to their first major senior tournament.

Goalkeepers and defenders

The goalkeepers pretty much pick themselves. Karen Bardsley, Siobhan Chamberlain and Carly Telford all go whilst Mary Earps, who made a name for herself last season with Reading, misses out. No doubt that she will be on the back up list.

The defence seems to be fairly unchanged too. Demi Stokes is the newbie, having not been selected for the World Cup. There is also experience in this section in the form of Casey Stoney and Alex Scott. Alex Greenwood has also been picked. She suffered an injury last season but seems to be back and raring to go. Steph Houghton is the captain but due to injuries before, this will only be her second European Championship.

Midfielders and forwards

Millie Bright only made her debut against Belgium in September last year but has made such an impact and therefore has been selected. Isobel Christiansen had a great qualifying campaign with Lionesses and has been rewarded. The rest of the midfield isn't too dissimilar to the midfield that went Canada in 2015.

6 forwards have been chosen with Nikita Parris the only debutant. Karen Carney was listed as a midfielder for the World Cup but moves into the front line this time around. Toni Duggan, Jodie Taylor and Ellen White, who all went to Canada, are selected. White scored the winner in the historic win over the USWNT.

Fran Kirby rounds out the attack. She scored the Lionesses' first goal in Canada and has shown quality since. She suffered a knee injury and hasn't featured for England since April last year. She looks on course to be back for the Spring Series.

Omissions

With any squad, there will be some omissions that are questioned like Eni Aluko and Rachel Daly not being selected. Aluko has been on fine goalscoring form for Chelsea but has not been selected for the Euros or even featured since April last year.

Rachel Daly has been doing well for the Lionesses and is quite versatile. She has previously been selected in defence or as a forward. She even scored a spectacular goal for the Houston Dash in pre season but doesn't feature in Mark Sampson's plans this summer.

A decision that NWSL goalkeepers and defence won't be happy about. Claire Rafferty seems to have been omitted too with Sampson favouring Alex Greenwood over her.

Whilst some fans will be disappointed with some selections, it really shows that the depth of talent in England is there. There could be some big changes after the Euros and we may see some of that come to the fore.

Double header squad announced too

However, there is the small matter of two home friendlies before the tournament. The Lionesses face Italy on 7th April at Vale Park and Austria on 10th April at Stadium MK.

Karen Bardsley, Jo Potter and Alex Scott miss out due to injury with Alex Greenwood, Sophie Baggaley and Hannah Blundell being named in the squad instead. Jess Carter and Melissa Lawley have earned their first senior call up and may be ones who come into the squad post-Euros.

Euro 2017 squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Carly Telford (Notts County).

Defenders: Laura Bassett (Notts County), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Alex Greenwood (Liverpool), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Jo Potter (Notts County), Alex Scott (Arsenal), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Casey Stoney (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Notts County), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Arsenal).

Forwards: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Arsenal), Ellen White (Birmingham City).

Squad for games against Italy and Austria

Goalkeepers: Sophie Baggaley (Birmingham City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Carly Telford (Notts County).

Defenders: Laura Bassett (Notts County), Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jessica Carter (Birmingham City), Alex Greenwood (Liverpool), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Casey Stoney (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Notts County), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Arsenal).

Forwards: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Mel Lawley (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Arsenal), Ellen White (Birmingham City).