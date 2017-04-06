Janine Beckie strike gives Canada the edge over Sweden

A tough and fairly sloppy game came to an end today between Sweden and Canada, as the visiting team picked up a 1-0 win through Janine Beckie in the first half.

Canada kept numbers behind the ball and used the pace they had up top to counter when they could against Sweden, which allowed them to create the more clear cut chances of the game.

Beckie's goal separates the two teams at half time

Sweden started off well and pushed Canada back with their possession. The first chance of the half fell to Olivia Schough in the fifth minute who, after a great run by Kosovare Asllani from midfield, lifted the ball towards goal but straight at goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé. Beckie then had a go from a long way out but her lobbed attempt did not trouble Hedvig Lindahl in Sweden's goal.

As the game wore on, Canada began to close off the midfield and control the game better. In the 21st minute, Christine Sinclair latched onto a long pass and cut it across for an onrushing Sophie Schmidt at the top of the penalty area. Schmidt tried her luck towards goal but Lindahl was there to make a good save and stop the midfielder from opening the scoring.

In the 34th minute, Beckie was on hand to finish a great pass by Sinclair to give Canada the lead. Sinclair and Deanne Rose combined together to create some space for Sinclair to then play Beckie in and the Houston Dash placed a one-time shot past the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

Kosovare Asllani was on the periphery for most of the match | Source: Sportsfile

The second half sees multiple Canadian changes but the temp stays the same

The Swedish midfield did not improve after the break and it was the Canadians who created the better opportunities, just as in the first half. Even with the introduction of Lotta Schelin and a late surge in the second half, Sweden could not find the equaliser that they were looking for and that was down to the poor service from midfield.

The highlight of the second half came in the form of 15-year old Canadian Jordyn Huitema who came in in the 88th minute for only her second appearance for the national team.

However, Sweden could not find a way past the Canadian backline which was well marshalled by Labbé and will feel that they have a lot more work to do if they are to be ready for the UEFA Women's European Championship this summer.