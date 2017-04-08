2017 Damallsvenskan Team Previews: FC Rosengård

Image credit: VAVEL

Will the most dominant team in Sweden since 2010 be able to reclaim their crown this year?

Last season

There was only ever really two teams in the running for the title last season: FC Rosengård and Linköpings FC. In the end Linköping won the league by ten points, but Rosengård weren’t as far behind as the final standing would suggest. It wasn’t until October, where the two top contenders faced off, that Rosengård was left behind.

Up until then a few points separated them, but with Linköping’s win in that game, they put distance down to Rosengård and effectively secured the trophy all but mathematically. That loss was the first for Rosengård, who ended up dropping four more points in the last three games of the season. They ended the season on 16 victories, four draws and two losses.

The team had a season, which were largely defined by injuries. The newly acquired Gaelle Enganamouit was brought in to compensate for the loss of Anja Mittag, but she got an injury that effectively put her out for most of the season, before the season really got going. Erin Mcleod, who was supposed to be the team’s new starting goalkeeper, like Enganamouit had a season long injury, and was out of contention.

The back-up keeper, Zećira Mušović also had injury troubles, but ended up playing 13 matches. Sofie Junge Pedersen, was seen as midfield addition to help solve the issues that arised when Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir left for Wolfsburg. Unfortunately the Danish international had a bad fall in training and was kept out the entire season with a concussion. Towards the end of the season, Lieke Martens, who had enjoyed a good season, injured herself as well and was out for a couple of weeks. The arrival of Lotta Schelin in the middle of the season provided some spark, but even she had her injury worries, that meant she couldn’t play all games.

Departures

Experienced goalkeeper Sofia Lundgren, who was brought in as an emergency goalkeeper last season when the injuries piled up, has retired. Nataša Andonova has departed for PSG, after being given the green light to leave now rather than in the summer when her contract originally ended. Last season's statement signing (at least before Lotta Schelin was brought in) Gaëlle Enganamouit has left to explore the Chinese league with a stint for Dalian Quanjian.

Youngster Rebecka Holm has joined fellow Damallsvenskan side, Kristianstads DFF, while the promising Finnish midfielder Iina Salmi has been loaned out to the other Malmø club in Damallsvenskan; LB07. Yesterday, it was, finally some would say, made official that Marta was set to join Orlando Pride in the NWSL.

New season, new names:

There’s no doubt that the big signing for Rosengård this transfer window was Hanna Folkesson from Umeå. The Swedish international is a fantastic midfielder, who, together with the returning Junge, can be the midfield replacements Rosengård have been missing since Gunnarsdottir left. With Enganamouit leaving a huge void was left in attack.

Rosengård identified the versatile Danish attacker Sanne Troelsgaard as a replacement, and brought her in on a short-term contract (with possibility of extension) from Danish team KoldingQ. She can play most roles in attack and other than adding versatility, she’s an experienced forward who has more than 100 appearances for Denmark.

Troelsgaard isn’t the only attacking reinforcement Rosengård has brought in. 21-year-old Sophie Sundqvist from LB07 has also been added to the team, and will add some good squad depth. Lastly, Rosengård made a signing just before the window closed, by bringing back an old favourite in Anja Mittag from VfL Wolfsburg.

Two players, Johanna Barth and Olivia Elofsson, whose a forward and goalkeeper respectively, has been brought up from the youth team.

This season

When you are FC Rosengård, you go into every season as favourites, and this season is no exception. On paper they have the best team, and they are the team to beat for all the other teams. Especially now that Linköping have lost a number of profiles. FCR makes no secret of the fact that their aim is to win and that anything else would be a disappointment.

Rosengård saw last season how big an impact injuries can have, and they will be happy to see that, especially, their midfield personnel is looking stronger than it has in a long time. Anita Asante, Sofie Junge, Iva Landeka, Hanna Folkesson and the young Ebba Wieder, who has gotten plenty of playing time in pre-season games and impressed, are all worthy candidates for the central midfield positions. It is a luxury problem for Jack Majgaard-Jensen, that many other coaches envy him, to find the perfect formation.

Their attacking options is on paper the best in the league, even with the loss of Marta, and contains immense quality. The likes of Lotta Schelin, Lieke Martens, Ella Masar and Sanne Troelsgaard are players who can all make it happen. Marta has been a part of all their preseason, Champions League and cup games leading up to the start of the season, and there can be no doubt that she will be a huge miss. Any player with her quality would.

The defense is the same as last season and it’s a personnel that know each other very well by now. However, the depth in defense is lacking, especially in terms of experience. Asante can provide cover, and Emma Pennsäter isn’t untried on this level, but Linnea Svensson and Edina Filekovic haven’t seen much game time.

Anything but a league win will be a huge disappointment for the club, but they also know that it’s not one that will come easy.

Who to look out for

After joining Rosengård in the middle of the season, Lotta Schelin proved what an important signing she was in a number of games, and I predict her impact to be even greater this season. Her records and experience speaks for itself, and she will be the teams biggest goal scoring threat. She has struggled with minor injuries ever since joining Rosengård, and keeping her fresh and healthy might just be what separates glory from failure for Rosengård.

Lieke Martens is someone who, if she keeps her performance levels up, adds a bit of spark to not only Rosengård, but also the league as a whole. Now that Marta has left, she is someone who has to step up and provide that spark of creativity on a more consistent basis. Lina Nilsson is someone who contributes both in attack and defence. The rightback is one of the best in the league in her position, and her attacking abilities downt he right is something which will be even more important now that Marta is gone.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Erin McLeod, Zećira Mušović and Olivia Elofsson.

Defenders: Emma Berglund, Lina Nilsson,Emma Pennsäter, Amanda Ilestedt, Ali Riley, Linnea Svensson, Edina Filekovic.

Midfielders and forwards: Iva Landeka, Sofie Junge Pedersen, Ebba Wieder, Hanna Folkesson, Sanne Troelsgaard, Ella Masar McLeod, Hanna Persson, Lotta Schelin, Andrea Celeste Thorisson, Johanna Barth, Sophie Sundqvist, Anja Mittag and Lieke Martens.