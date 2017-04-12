2017 Damallsvenskan Team Previews: Piteå IF

Image credit: VAVEL

Despite losing a number of significant players, in particular Pauline Hammarlund and Emilia Appelqvist, Piteå was in with a chance of finishing third up until a loss to Kopparsberg/Göteborg on the very last gameday.

Many doubted if they could follow up on their impressive 2015 season where they finished third, but good recruiting and a fantastic coach in Stellan Carlsson ensured that they did. They ended the season in fourth place, with ten victories, seven draws and five losses. They scored 29 goals and let in 31. Felicia Karlsson was the teams topscorer with seven goals, while Tempest-Marie Norlin had seven assists (and five goals).

Departures:

Tempest-Marie Norlin, who had the best scorer-point record in the club last year, has left for Djurgårdens IF, while another big player form last season, Irma Helin, has joined the reigning Swedish Champions, Linköpings FC. Additionally, Paulina Hedquist has joined Assi IF while both Klara Grahn and Elin Bergkvist has left for IFK Kalmar.

New season, new names

Five players out, means there’s room for five players, and that’s exactly how many Piteå have added this year. With profiles such as Helin and Norlin leaving, it was expected that Piteå would be in market for a forward and a midfielder. They ended up signing and Julia Karlernäs and Madelen Janogy from the relegated Mallbackens IF Sunne.

On paper two very good signings, but time will tell if they can have the desired impact. They have also added Linn Viklund from Storfors AIK and Cecilia Edlund from Alvik, who will both play their first Damallsvenskan season. Linnea Selberg has been brought up from the youth ranks.

This season

I have learned to never underestimate Piteå. They have a very solid foundation, a good coaching team and a clear playing style, which have all let to great results in recent years. Another reason for their success is their defence, which is up there with the best in the league in my opinion, and they have many players to choose from where the quality won’t drop.

Behind them they have a very strong keeper in Hilda Carlén. In Ellen Löfqvist and Josefin Johansson they have a hardworking central midfield, but perhaps missing some creativity, which instead comes from their wingers or attacking midfielder depending on how they line up. Last year they struggled for goals, and with several attacking chances it will be interesting to see how the impact will be.

Their very northern location cannot be discarded as a factor either. It is a long journey for any team, and it has had a big effect on visiting teams before.

Everything is pointing towards a mid-table to top half finish for Piteå this year. They have one of the better squads in the league, with the added benefit of having a number of bench players who, if they are subbed in, is very much of the same standard as the players they have replaced. The concern is the attack, and if they can start putting more goals in the net.

Who to look out for

There’s quite a number of players that could be highlighted here. Ronja Aransson is a really interesting right-back with a good future ahead of her, and the same could be said about Lotta Ökvist on the left. Players like June Pedersen and Nina Jakobsson always delivers solid performances, and have both had a big roles in the previous successes.

I have decided to, first and foremost, single out Faith Ikidi. She, to me, is the backbone and installs some confidence in this team. She is one of the best centre-backs in the league, and her contribution to Piteå cannot be underestimated.

Josefin Johansson is a good midfielder, who has been in and around the Swedish national team, and is in contention for a place in the Swedish EURO squad. She has played for the team since 2011 and know the style of play inside and out. Felicia Karlsson was the team’s top scorer last season, and everything points to her being the main goal contributor this season. It will be interesting to see how her and Madelen Janogy, who is likely to be her partner up top, will gel together.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Hilda Carlén and Moa Öhman.

Defenders: Faith Ikidi, June Pedersen, Emelie Lövgren, Lena Blomkvist, Frida Abrahamsson, Lotta Ökvist, Linnea Selberg and Ronja Aronsson.

Midfielders and forwards: Josefin Johansson, Felicia Karlsson, Nina Jakobsson, Ellen Löfqvist, Elin Bragnum, Cecilia Edlund, Hanna Pettersson Linn Viklund, Julia Karlernäs and Madelen Janogy