WSL 1 - Week One Review - Liverpool and Reading bag first Spring Series victories on opening day

Image Credit: Getty Images

The WSL 1 returned this weekend with the first round of Spring Series fixtures. Although, only three of the four scheduled matches were played on opening day, after Notts County Ladies folded two days before the start of the season.

Due to face Arsenal on Sunday, the Notts County player were told they will no longer have any involvement in the Women's Super League prior to Friday's official announcement. Club owner Alan Hardy admitted defeat in his bid to save the football club after facing a near-£1m bill to keep the club afloat.

But, despite this early dissapointment there were still three exciting matches to feast one's eyes upon. Reading dispatched of newly-promoted Bristol City in the first match of the weekend, whilst Sunday's action saw Liverpool triumph over Yeovil and Birmingham played out a goal-less draw against Sunderland.

Yeovil 1-4 Liverpool

Liverpool didn't start the season in the smooth fashion they would have hoped for. An organisational blunder by the backroom staff meant the Reds arrived at Huish Park without a kit to play in.

Following the mid-week announcement of a new shirt sponsorship deal with Avon, Liverpool were forced to play out the game in Yeovil's yellow away strip, embellished with their opponents names across their backs.

Although, they may have arrived with no kit, there was never any doubt that they were leaving Huish park without the three points this afternoon - as Liverpool dealt the Lady Glovers a baptism of fire in their first WSL 1 fixture.

The Reds opened their account in the 23rd minute when Alex Greenwood converted from the spot, after Annie Heatherson was punished for a handball in the penalty area.

And Liverpool made Yeovil pay once again as they doubled their lead on the interval. Captain Gemma Bonner slotted home Greenwood's corner to send her team in to the break in a very comfortable position.

The tides were not destined to change for James Sherwood's side in the second half either. The referee waved away Yeovil's appeal for a penalty in the 69th minute after Nicola Cousins was brought down, before substitute Katie Zelem added a third for the Reds.

Zelem was in the thick of action once again in the 75th minute to double her tally, as she latched on to the end of a Shanice Van De Sanden cross for the second time in the match.

Sherwood's side collected their consolation three minutes later, as substitute Sarah Wiltshire converted from the spot, but it was too little too late for the Lady Glovers.

Reading 3-1 Bristol City

The Royals handed newly-promoted Bristol City their first defeat of the WSL 1 campaign at Ashton Gate this weekend.

The opening match of this year's Spring Series was the first of a double header at the Gate this Saturday, as the Vixens succeeded Bristol City's men side's, who were victorious over Barnsley in the Championship.

After a goal-less first half for the women, Reading took the lead three minutes after the break as Rachel Furness' looping header flew over Caitlin Leach in the City goal.

And they got their second just inside the hour when Rachel Rowe's low shot flew just inside of the post, much to the dismay of the 1,127 supporters who were hoping for a victorious double header.

Kelly Chambers' side added a third moments later, following a mix up in the City backline. This allowed Melissa Fletcher a simple tap-in to record her first goal of the campaign.

Lauren Hemp slotted home a consolation for the 2016 WSL 2 runners-up, with 17 minutes left on the clock. Yet, Willie Kirk's team will have to wait another week for their first top flight victory.

Birmingham 0-0 Sunderland

SSE FA Cup finalists Birmingham City will rue a missed opportunity at home to a determined Sunderland side.

The Blues enjoyed the majority of the posession in the first half but couldn't make it pay. Ellen White and Charlie Wellings both went shy of converting for Birmingham against a resolute Lady Black Cats side, who put on an organised display under new manager Mel Reay.