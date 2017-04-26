Damallsvenskan – Week 3 Preview: Kristianstad and Hammarby search for first points

Image credit: VAVEL

After an exciting opening to the league, Rosengård and Linköping sit pretty in the top two spots after being the only teams to take away six points from two matches. At the other end of the table, Hammarby and Kristianstad are - in stark contrast - placed at the bottom two spots following losses in both of their games.

This game week provides the perfect opportunity for the latter to get some points on the board, before they find themselves facing a relegation battle.

KIF Örebro vs Hammarby

KIF Örebro and Hammarby kick off the set of fixtures for this game week on Friday. Bajen haven't won against KIF Örebro in the Damallsvenskan since 2006, but as the pressure mounts to pin down points, could this change?

With KIF Örebro being the home side and having a satisfactory start to the season, they'll be expected to breeze this match. Emma Jansson has been a stand-out performer; she has been their only goal scorer of the campaign, and her energy and goal scoring ability in front of goal will be something that Hammarby will need to be aware of if they want to get anything from the match.

As for Hammarby, they have had a rather dire start to league - the newcomers have scored one goal and conceded four, in 1-0 and 3-1 losses. Despite this, a positive they can take from their matches is that they managed to score against Linköping, who have a solid defensive foundation.

KIF Örebro will be expected to take three points from this match, anything less will be disheartening. Points are needed for Hammarby, but every match will be tough; they'll aim to squeeze a point from this game.

Player to look out for: Emma Jansson (KIF Örebro)

Limhamn Bunkeflo 07 vs Kristianstad

Limhamn Bunkeflo 07 (LB07) host Kristianstad which sees 11th play 9th place in an interesting match-up. Both sides haven't made the best of starts to their league campaigns, with LB07 gaining just a point, whereas Kristianstad have been defeated in every game so far.

The opening match of the season was a tough one for the home side; they played Linköping where they unsurprisingly got defeated by three goals to their none. However, their last match was a pleasing turn of events as they got a point against Piteå, and were unlucky not to get the win as a last minute equaliser stopped them in doing so. They'll look to replicate this performance.

The visitors have lost both of their opening matches 1-0. Failing to score is a massive problem that needs to be addressed, with it appearing that they have a rather lacklustre attacking force. If they can manage to utilise Becky Edwards and Rita Chikwelu better, they could be in with a chance of grabbing the three points.

We could be in for a high-scoring match considering the results between the two sides in their previous meetings. In competitive meetings they've only met twice in recent years (both in the Svenska Cupen) with 3-2 being the outcome on each occasion, with a win apiece. This match could go either way, but the points would be more beneficial for the struggling Kristianstad.

Player to look out for: Mia Persson (LB07)

Piteå vs Kvarnsveden

On Sunday, Piteå welcome Kvarnsveden to the LF Arena as both sides seek their first win of the league campaign. Both teams are on one point, but Kvarnsveden are worse off as a result of poor goal difference after the 7-2 loss to Rosengård on the opening match day.

Piteå had a pleasing season last year, finishing in fourth place and winning almost half of their games. This year they haven't lived up to expectations following a loss and a draw against average opposition respectively. If they want to be taken seriously then they'll need to make major improvements - earning the three points in this match is important as this will help them to push on in their campaign.

The visitors have managed to get one point from two games, and a well-earned point it was. A last minute equaliser to make it 3-3 sealed the deal as they got their first point of the season in the last game week. Kvarnsveden have played some good football and it seems to be just a matter of time as to when they'll pick up their first win.

With Piteå unable to push full throttle, this could be the perfect opportunity for Kvarnsveden to get their first three points. A win for either side will be a cause for celebration.

Player to look out for: Tabitha Chawinga (Kvarnsveden)

Linköping vs Djurgården

Following Piteå's match against Kvarnsveden, Linköping face 7th place Djurgården on Sunday afternoon. It's been a decade since Djurgården have been able to beat the Damallsvenskan champions in a competitive setting, but will this change this weekend?

After two successive wins, Linköping are one of two teams to have earnt the maximum amount of points so far. Attacking wise, Linköping are strong; 6 goals in two games reassures this, and Djurgården will need to stop the league's top goal scorer, Marija Banusic, who is on fine form. They have little worries defensively, too, only conceding one goal in the season so far.

Djurgården started off the season in style, beating Piteå 1-0 away from home. However, Linköping will be a much tougher opposition. Hanna Lundqvist and Tempest-Marie Norlan will both need to be used if the visitors want to gain anything from the match.

Linköping will no doubt be the favourites coming into this match, but they'll know the three points won't come easy. Djurgården are no pushovers, and if they play their cards right, could go home with more points.

Player to look out for: Marija Banusic (Linköping)

Göteborg vs Vittsjö

Vittsjö travel to Valhalla IP to play Göteborg in a potentially thrilling game. Both sides are equal in the standings, earning four points and on a plus one goal goal difference.

Göteborg won on their opening match day, whilst they fell to a draw in an excruciating last minute equaliser against Kvarnsveden. They have shown that tactically they are set up well, and they'll need to continue doing just that in this match. Pauline Hammarlund is on form - the visitors will need to keep an eye out for her.

After an arguably lucky start to the season, Vittsjö sit in fifth place. Despite Kristianstad dominating proceedings in their opening game, Vittsjö came out on top with a narrow 1-0 win, followed by a draw to Eskilstuna, who similarly to their first game, played much better than Vittsjö. However, defensively the visitors are strong and this will be more important against a strong Göteborg side.

This will be a tough match for both sides, but on performances, Göteborg will be the slight favourites.

Player to look out for: Pauline Hammarlund (Göteborg)

Eskilstuna vs Rosengård

Arguably the tastiest pick of the game week, Eskilstuna host Rosengård which sees last year's third place finishers take on the runners-up. The home side have had the worse start to the season, settling for a point against Vittsjö when they should've got the win.

A win for Eskilstuna will be important to get their league campaign up and running after they could've got more from both of their games. Nevertheless, they sit in a solid position in the table with four points. Mimmi Larsson has played exceptionally; Rosengård will need to make sure that she's marked closely.

Rosengård have had an unsurprisingly near-perfect start to their season. 7-2 and 3-1 victories places them in top place, and they'll want to retain this top dog status. There are no problems with their attacking options, but defensivley they can't afford to concede early like they have done previously.

Rosengård will come into this match as favourites, but Eskilstuna should by no means be ruled out of this. They have provided some impressive displays, but being more clinical is vital.

Player to look out for: Mimmi Larsson (Eskilstuna)