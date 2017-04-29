UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final round-up: All French final confirmed

Image credit: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais confirmed an all-French affair in Cardiff as both came through their two legged UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals as the victors.

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 FC Barcelona (PSG win 5-0 on aggregate) - report

Despite being on the back-foot at the start of the game, PSG grew as the first-half wore on and soon found their rhythm, able to dictate play more freely before kicking up another notch after the break.

Looking increasingly more like scoring and bolstering their aggregated lead, PSG struggled to find a way past the disciplined visiting defence before a sloppy challenge on Cristiane by Sandra Paños had the referee pointing to the spot. Comfortable in the tie there was little pressure on Sabrina Delannoy’s shoulders as she riffled her penalty into the bottom right corner and the 19,000+ fans in the Parc des Princes erupted in cheers.

The goal rocked Barca who had been struggling to find their own natural game in France, but there was little they could do to stop the barrage, the hosts full of confidence and dominating the ball. The second goal followed soon after as a floated free kick from Eve Perisset, the ball chipped over Paños by her own defender, the goalkeeper left in no-mans land as Irene Paredes arrived on the line to smash the ball into the open net.

With time fast running out and the tie all but one, Barcelona finally looked threatening but the home defence anchored by Katarzyna Kiedrzynek in goal were a match to all the Catalans could muster and the Polish number one was able to keep her clean sheet intact.

Olympique Lyonnais 0-1 Manchester City (OL win 3-2 on aggregate) - report

Dominant from the off, Lyon failed to convert time after time, the team far too sloppy in attack but City, to their credit doing enough to keep themselves square at 0-0.

Having had 135 minutes against the current holders, City were finally starting to find their footing in the tie, the half-time break enough to revitalise the side and have them looking dangerous after the break. Lyon still looking for their usual fluency up top.

The lack of clinical bite came back to hurt the hosts as their opposition took the lead after the break when Sarah Bouhaddi sent a goal-kick straight to Carli Lloyd, the US captain able to smash the ball into the roof of the net with little encouragement.

From then the Citizens continued to grow in confidence, finding more chances to attack as their hosts struggled to find their usual selves. A free kick saw Eugénie Le Sommer beat Karen Bardsley to the ball to leave the net rippling only to be chalked off for a correct offside decision, Lyon yet to get up and running.

Still comfortable in the tie, Lyon kept looking to find their usual magic as the game wore on, the chances and half-chances continued as the hosts still refused to take them and Man City were able to hold onto their clean sheet. The tie unable to be turned around by the visitors though they had the distinction of being one of the few teams to go to the Parc OL and win.