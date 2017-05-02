Damallsvenskan - Week 3 Review: Kristianstad and Piteå claim first wins

Credit: VAVEL UK

Kristianstad and Piteå got their Damallsvenskan season up and running with respective wins over LB07 and Kvarnsveden as Linköping grabbed a late winner in a long weekend that saw Örebro and Hammarby play out a breathtaking draw. Göteborg and Eskilstuna the other winners in an eyecatching match week.

Still looking for their first Damallsvenskan win, Hammarby couldn’t have asked for a better start at the Behrn Arena when Alexandra Lindberg volleyed Filippa Angeldahl’s lofted corner beyond Carola Söberg and into the far side of the goal. With a narrow lead in a tight game, the visitors were able to breathe a sigh of relief after Emma Holmgren fumbled the ball when coming out to claim Marina Pettersson-Engström's deep free kick, Lisa Dahlkvist judged to have fouled the teenager.

Given room to run into outside the box, Angeldahl doubled the advantage ten minutes after the break as she bent her effort around Söberg, the diving keeper unable to stop the trajectory of the ball as it ripped into the net. Cheap in possession in front of their backline, HIF found their lead cut in half with fifteen minutes remaining. Julia Spetsmark’s devilish effort from the right side of the box, slammed into the cross bar the shape able to bring the ball crashing down inside of the line.

Brimming with confidence but time very much not on her side, Spetsmark took aim once again in the last minute of regular time, her shot from the top of the D a thunderbolt that left Holmgren clutching at the air. The sheer quality of the goal in keeping with the three that had proceeded it, both teams deserving of something after an enthralling game, Hammarby well at home in Damallsvenskan.

Having suffered two narrow losses on the bounce, Kristianstad were keen to give their season a jump-start, fearful of another year spent riding the relegation line, no better place than at recently promoted Limhamn Bunkeflo’s Malmö home.

Rita Chikwelu got her new team off to a flying start with a plumb header ten minutes into the match, Lorca Van De Putte’s whipped delivery the kind of ball all attackers dream off, Chikwelu’s jump timed to perfection to wallop the ball into the net.

Already undone at her left-hand post, Emma Lind was caught out once again three minutes later when Amanda Edgren nodded in at the upright as both sides scrapped for the ball at a corner. Edgren on hand to seal the win inside of the first-half in more spectacular fashion when she dispossessed Sofia Wännerdahl before driving a looped effort over Lind from outside the area.

Much improved after the break, LB07 tried to get themselves back into the game and surely would have had something to show for their efforts five minutes into the second-half had it not been for Brett Maron’s super double-save to deny Mia Persson.

Having grabbed a dramatic late point at home to KGFC last time out, Kvarnsveden had less luck in the final third in wintery conditions in Piteå, the visitors nearly behind in the second minute when Madelen Janogy broke behind the backline and sent her effort spinning wide. Janogy a persistent threat for the hosts, frequently able to drift beyond the centre-backs, her sterling run and shot under Lina Lundqvist cleared off of the line by Agnes Dahlström, the defence painfully exposed.

The highlight of the game for Piteå was June Pedersen’s delightful crosses, the deadlock broken on the half-hour by Julia Karlernäs when the rangy attacker was able to nod Pedersen’s recycled corner in at the back post. Responding well to the goal, KIK saw a number of chances come through Tabitha Chawinga, the Malawian arguably their star but often guilty of trying to do it all herself.

With the finish lacking from the visitors, PIF doubled their advantage ten minutes after the break, Karlernäs at the back post again able to benefit from Pedersen’s pin-point corner delivery. The win confirmed for Piteå when Janogy got the goal her performance deserved, the attacker in the right place to nod Pedersen’s 45-yard floated free kick past Lundqvist. A healthy win to help Piteå forget about the rare sting of dropping points at home in the first week.

On top at home but struggling to convert their chances, current champions Linköping looked somewhat toothless without league top goalscorer, Marija Banušić. Lina Hurtig, Tove Almqvist and Jessica Samuelsson able to get into good positions but not find the final ball to beat Guðbjörg Gunnarsdóttir as DIF struggled to get their own game going. When Almqvist’s stooping header ricocheted off of the underside of the bar before bouncing out the hosts must have been thinking it wasn’t their day, time fast running out but converted full-back, Samuelsson came up trumps in her advanced role.

Samuelsson’s close-range volley from Hurtig’s dangerous delivery enough to finally separate the two on the scores until a misplaced header from Janni Arnth saw parity restored in the last minute of normal time. Refusing to let their heads drop the hosts when right back to work at the restart and Arnth’s blunder was soon forgotten when Samuelsson swept Emma Lennartsson’s low cross beyond Gunnarsdóttir, the goal reminiscent of the first.

Having adapted well to her poaching role, Kim Björkegren may yet use Samuelsson higher up the pitch this season as LFC look to make up for the goals lost with Pernille Harder, Stina Blackstenius and Fridolina Rolfö. For Djurgården it was another game that saw them looking off the pace, still new to the squad, Joel Riddez has plenty of work still to do.

Vittsjö enjoyed the better chances at the start of the game, the hosts caught napping and lucky not to be a goal down three minutes in when Ebba Hed lashed a shot against the bar. Able to settle and grow into the game, Göteborg saw a handful of chances in the first-half, their finishing poor for the most part until Beata Kollmats thumped Savannah Levin’s floated free kick beyond Shannon Lynn on the half-volley.

On the front foot, the hosts still struggled for quality in the final third until a subline one-two between Pauline Hammarlund and Elin Rubensson saw the former release the latter with a deft back-heel before zig-zagging into the box.

Rubensson’s low ball enough to call Lynn into action, the keeper unable to get back to her feet and claim the errant ball before Hammarlund met the ball in the air to head beyond the scrambling ‘keeper. Finishing the game as they started, Vittsjö saw a late flurry from substitute Hannah Wilkinson but once more couldn’t capitalise – the hosts happy to avoid late heartbreak for the second week on the spin.

In their third game of the season, Rosengård were the team to concede first for the third time, Mimmi Larsson able to pounce on a loose ball after confusiong between Anita Assante and Amanda Ilestedt and nip into the box, her finish into the far corner too much for Zecira Musovic. The visitors responded well to going behind – as they did in their first two games – but found their finish lacking every time they got into good positions.

Having had to settle for a draw last time out against Vittsjö with a number of chances chalked off for offside or cleared off of the line, there was a degree of good fortune when Sara Persson signalled for their second goal.

Fiona Brown’s whipped corner 25 minutes in, dropped by Musovic and allowed to trickle over the line as she came to claim, the ‘keeper disrupted as Larsson cannoned into her. Eskilstuna very nearly added a third in similar circumstances late in the half, Glódís Viggósdóttir guilty of colliding with Musovic as the young keeper attempted to bat Vaila Barsley’s volleyed shot away from the goalmouth.

Brown was back causing problems with her delivery after the break as ‘Tuna managed to extend their lead to three, ten minutes in when her dinked free kick evaded everyone and bounced into the net. The reply was a swift one from Rosengård, the visitors able to reduce their arrears seconds later when Anja Mittag latched onto a long ball, finishing from the top of the box, a scant touch from Emelie Lundberg not enough to prevent the goal.

Knowing they were against one of the two teams to deal them a league defeat last season, Rosengård weren’t in the mood to give up away from home and continued to battle away and saw a handful of chances come through Lieke Martens.

Their persistence paid off and a Lotta Schelin goal two minutes before time set up a grandstand finish after she had pinged Martens’ squared ball into the top corner. Happy to slow the game down and eat up time where they could, the hosts did well to confine FCR in their own half for the majority of the remainder of the match giving the ten-time champions little to go at as they closed out the win to see them leapfrog their visitors.