Leicester City Women 5-4 Bradford City Women: Enthralling nine-goal game ends in victory for hosts

Leicester City Women topple Bradford in penultimate league outing of the season. Source: LCWFC Twitter account.

Leicester City Women have recorded two consecutive league wins for the first time since December after an enthralling 5-4 victory over Bradford City Women at the Riverside on Sunday.

Following victory over Derby County Ladies last week, five goals from the hosts were just about enough to seal all three points in the club’s penultimate league outing of the season.

City started this Women’s Premier League encounter in emphatic fashion and converted their first three opportunities of the afternoon within the first 15 minutes.

Leicester go three ahead with great start

The Blues broke the deadlock through Moriah McIntosh on the wing-back’s 15th appearance of the season. McIntosh collected a pass from Sophie Domingo before having the ball fortuitously deflected back into her path by a sliding defender, meaning she could simply poke the ball home with the goal gaping.

Domingo managed to double the advantage just minutes later in this gripping affair. The pacey forward’s initial effort was saved by Elizabeth Hobson but the goalkeeper could only palm the ball back to Domingo, who made use of the opportunity to score her fifth goal in four games with a curling effort.

Jonathan Morgan’s side strengthened their winning position further when Rosie Axten scored a third. Axten, who netted against Derby County Ladies last weekend, drilled her effort from the periphery of the penalty area and into the bottom corner.

Visitors go level

The visitors reduced the deficit after 19 minutes courtesy of a Vanessa Kinnerly own-goal. The goalkeeper was put under pressure from the opposition when a lofty cross was sent across the box and, as a result, she was forced to put the ball into her net.

Bradford improved drastically after their goal and were able to grab a second after the interval. Laura Elford showcased her ability as the on-form striker chested the ball down before volleying the ball past Kinnerly - her eighth in nine games.

With momentum very much with the Bantams, they managed to score an equaliser through Charlotte Stuart. Bradford’s player-manager latched onto a poor clearance before getting the ball out of her feet and slotting the ball past the ‘keeper.

Blues somehow secure the points

City responded brilliantly after finding themselves level and were once again ahead when defender Haley James rustled the net after getting on the end of a free-kick. Substitute Zoe Boote ultimately scored the winning goal with 10 minutes remaining but there was still time for Ellie Olds to score a thunderous header to put the hosts under pressure.

The win means Leicester City Women move up to third and will cement their place if they beat bottom-of-the-league Newcastle United Women on Sunday.