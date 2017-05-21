George Parris admits it was ‘dream’ performance as Brighton women put on a show

Parris was pleased with his sides performance / Getty Images / Christopher Lee/ The FA)

The climax of the Women’s Super League Spring Series came to a conclusion today for Brighton & Hove Albion women as they entertained the 1,279 in attendance at the Amex with a resounding 3-0 victory over Sheffield FC Ladies.

With the league taking a break because of the incoming European Championships in Amsterdam, Brighton made sure they signed off in style as goals from Kate Natkiel and Alessia Russo and then an own-goal from Kenedy Owen made sure they finished the WSL 2 comfortably in midtable.

George Parris say it was a ‘lovely’ day as Brighton triumphed

Brighton was the better side throughout the game, and on another game they could have added one or two more goals.

But, speaking after the game the interim manager Goerge Parris said: “Yeah I’m fantastically pleased, especially the first-half that’s the stuff you dream about the night before.”

In previous games, Parris eluded that they had played well but without that cutting edge. But today at the Amex they saved their best till last.

“We’ve been talking about that a lot this spring series, I suppose at some point a side was going to get the back of us actually performing like we did there and it was pleasing to do that in this environment,” said Parris.

Brighton will miss standout performer Russo

It’s unsure whether Brighton will retain the services of striker Russo; as she looks to be setting off to America to study alongside a football scholarship.

But the 18-year-old was the star of the show today, as she was constantly looking to get that goal. And the former Chelsea player did just that, as she curled in a delightful effort into the top corner late on into the game.

Speaking after the game, Russo said: “It was a great game and it was good to get our last win under the belt.”

The 18-year-old added: “I should have scored earlier in the game, but I didn’t really take my chances today, but I’m pleased to get one at the end.”

Russo will be heading off to North Carolina to study but she was full of praise for Brighton, the team that gave her the chance to experience professional football.

“Brighton has been great to me and it’s definitely a club I would come back to,” said Russo.

Russo admitted she has learned so much from her time on the South-coast saying. She only made one appearance for Chelsea prior to making the switch to Brighton.

“Here, playing and training everyday is good. You’re like a full-time player in the gym, nutrition everything and her they’ve taught me how to be professional all the time on and off the pitch,” said Russo.

“I went here to play some senior football. Coming here was a great move to get experiences like this and opportunities and most of all chances to play with top class internationals every session,” concluded Russo.