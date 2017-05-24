Division 1 Féminine - Matchday 22 Review: the season ends with a flourish

Image credit: Getty Images

With 22 rounds of football played, the Division 1 Féminine played out it's conclusion today as all teams finished their seasons. The final Champions League spot, which had been all but guaranteed, has now been decided and the relegation spots have been resolved as well.

Montpellier stamp their name for European football next season

Heading into today's match up against Rodez AF, Montpellier HSC knew that they needed at least a point away from home to bookmark their place in next season's UEFA Women's Champions League and they sealed that spot with a 4-0 victory. Stina Blackstenius, who has been a revelation for Montpellier since joining the team in January, started off the scoring in the 31st minute and picked up her seventh goal in 11 appearances for the team.

Four minutes later, Valérie Guavin made it two and then extended the lead in the second half with her tenth goal of the season. Janice Cayman got the fourth in the 83rd minute, allowing Montpellier to finish their remarkable season on a high.

The away side on the day finished in second, eight points behind the champions and six points ahead of their nearest rivals for that spot in Europe. Rodez may have been bested today but they did enough over the course of the season to finish in eighth and safely away from the relegation battle.

PSG succumb to their fate, end on a poor note

Up until January, Paris Saint-Germain seemed destined to not only challenge Olympique Lyonnais for the title but actually win it for the first time in their history. The winter break came and went, and PSG started to fade away from not only the title race but second place altogether.

A 2-2 draw against FC Girondins de Bordeaux ensured that PSG have to win their Champions League final date against OL to play in Europe next season. Anything less than that would be inconceivable for a club their size. Bordeaux actually took the lead in the game with goals in the 48th and 54th minutes through Ghoutia Karchouni and Emelyne Laurent, but PSG came back with goals by Marie-Laure Delie and Eve Perisset in the 78th and 85th minutes.

For Bordeaux, the tie guarantees their safety from relegation and another season in the top division after gaining promotion at the end of last year. It was a close run thing for Bordeaux but they will happily accept their tenth place finish and prepare for next season. PSG on the other hand, will have a lot to think about as they head into their Champions League final in a week's time.

OL send Metz back into the second division

It was always going to be a tough ask for FC Metz to win against the champions OL even at home and in the end, it was exactly that for Metz as they went down to a three goal loss at home. OL played an almost full-strength side as they prepared for their final match of the season against PSG in the Champions League. Ada Hegerberg scored her 19th goal of the season in the 34th minute, ending her season one goal behind top scorer Eugénie Le Sommer in the goal-scoring charts.

Then the defenders got into the act in the second half as Griedge Mbock-Bathy and Wendie Renard extended the lead in the 52nd and 57th minutes of the match. After that, the match petered out tempo-wise as the reigning champions saw the game out and ended another successful season with a big win.

OL were crowned champions a few weeks ago and had nothing left to play for except to end the season well and prepare for their Champions League game. Metz knew that they needed the win, and then hope for those above them to slip up, in order to stay in the top flight but it was not to be. So having spent a season in the top division, Metz will once again be playing in the second division in the upcoming season.

Eugénie Le Sommer finished as the top marksman in France this season | Source: olweb.fr

Saint-Étienne are relegated after loss to Guingamp

The second team dropping down into Division 2 Féminine after today's results is AS Saint-Étienne who could not find a way back into the match and lost 1-0 to EA Guingamp. Just like Metz, Saint-Étienne knew they needed to win and then hope that Bordeaux would lose to PSG but in the end, neither possibility happened for them. The solitary goal of the game came in the 54th minute through Ugochi Oparanozie who bagged her tenth goal of the season in the game.

With the win, Guingamp finished in sixth place and solidified another solid campaign by them in the top division whereas Saint-Étienne are now faced with many questions after staying in the top division for so long and now looking at playing lower league football next season.

Juvisy earn their revenge against Marseille

After defeat in their previous match up, FCF Juvisy exacted their revenge on the last day of the season to topple Olympique de Marseille by two goals to one. Juvisy took the lead in the 41st minute through Théa Greboval but Marseille came back with the equalizer in the 47th minute through Kelly Gadea. The home side left it late but eventually got the winner through Clara Mateo in the 85th minute. It was no more than Juvisy had deserved as they pushed for the winner and in the end, got it.

The home side had a disappointing campaign by their standards and finished in fifth place, and nowhere near the European places. Marseille on the other hand, will look back to this season with pride after coming into the division and finishing in fourth place, three points above Juvisy.

Soyaux pick up the win against Albi

A 3-1 win against ASPTT Albi was how ASJ Soyaux finished their campaign today. Cynthia Viana put the home side ahead with a 31st minute penalty and then Anna Clérac and Anne-Laure Davy put the home side up by three in the 68th and 77th minutes. Albi pulled one back through Kimberley Cazeau two minutes later but that was all they could muster against the home side.

Both sides will end the season fairly pleased with their overall campaigns. Soyaux finished the season in seventh place while Albi did just enough to stay above the relegation battle and finish in ninth.