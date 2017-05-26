Camille Abily continues her OL career for another year

A smiling Camille Abily signs her contract extension | Source: olweb.fr

As the champions of Division 1 Féminine prepare for another UEFA Women's Champions League final, news broke on Olympique Lyonnais official website that Camille Abily had decided to sign a one-year contract extension with the club, keeping her as an OL player until June 2018.

Abily feels she still has one more season left in her

Not many doubt the qualities that Abily possesses at this stage in her career and both the club and the player herself seemed delighted at her decision to stay on for another year in Lyon.

Speaking to the club's official website, Abily revealed that she had been thinking about retiring at the end of this season but changed her mind after completing a full season without injuries. The 32-year old also indicated that the arrival of the new OL manager, Reynald Pedros, was another incentive for her to stay on for another season as she feels that next season will be a new challenge for her under new management.

Abily then went on to say that her goal for next season would be to win everything again and that goal would start with a very difficult game against Paris Saint-Germain this coming Thursday.

The midfielder has become a mainstay for club and country

At 32 years of age, Abily is currently playing some of the best football of her life. Not only are OL league champions once again and heading towards potentially another Champions League trophy, but the club also won their ninth Coupe de France Féminine over the weekend.

Abily has been at the heart of OL's successful season and will look to take that form into the 2017 UEFA Women's Championship (Euro 2017) this summer with France. This season, Abily has featured 28 times for her club and scored 15 goals. Overall, Abily has made 291 appearances for OL, scoring 188 goals and picking up 20 titles in her seven seasons at the club.

With France, Abily has 170 caps and scored 33 goals. This winter, she helped the French team pick up the 2017 SheBelieves Cup, beating the United States of America and England on the way to winning that trophy. The signs are there that France or ready to win their first ever major international trophy and if Abily can bring her club form to the fore this summer, France have every chance of winning the Euro 2017 title.

Quotes via olweb.fr