Olympique Lyon vs PSG Live Stream Score in 2017 Women's Champions League Final (0-0)

OL will be looking to complete the treble against a determined PSG side | Source: sportsfile.com

Olympique Lyonnais 2 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain will be motivated to win this one considering all that is at stake. They will also know that it will be the last game ever in a football jersey for Sabrina Delannoy who officially announced her retirement not too long ago. With all of this in mind, I just cannot see past Olympique Lyonnais here. They have the talent and the experience to make it three-out-of-three against PSG and even though most people feel that the more you play a team in short period of time, the less likely you are to win every time, OL have enough about them to complete the treble this season.

Managing the two sides will be Gerard Prêcheur in his final game in charge of OL and Patrice Lair for PSG.

Projected Lineup for Paris Saint-Germain (3-5-2): Kiedrzynek; Paredes, Delannoy, Georges; Périsset, Cruz, Boquete, Formiga, Lawrence; Cristiane, Delie.

Projected Lineup for Olympique Lyonnais (3-5-2): Bouhaddi; Buchanan, Renard, Mbock; Houara, Abily, Kumagai, Marozsán, Majri; Le Sommer, Hegerberg.

For PSG, it's all about winning the midfield battle. If they cannot do this, or avoid having the ball in midfield altogether and try to catch OL on the break, they will lose this game. They have quality within their own ranks with the likes of Laura Georges, Cristiane and Shirley Cruz but player for player, they cannot match OL. If they get their tactics as horribly wrong as they did in the league match against OL, they could be facing another dismantling at the hands of the team that they just cannot seem to beat at any turn. Their fans will be hoping that 'third's time the charm' and on this occasion, PSG will be the victors.

Marie-Laure Delie has been impressive for PSG this season | Source: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images Europe

Paris Saint-Germain have had a season to forget for the most part. They not only lost to OL as previously mention in the league and the cup, but they also failed ot qualify for next year's Champions League by virtue of finishing outside of the top two places in the league. In short, if there is any hope of salvaging this season for Patrice Lair and his team, they have to win tomorrow or they could see some major changes on and off the field this summer. At the heart of PSG's positives have been the performances of Marie-Laure Delie. She may behind Le Sommer in the pecking order for the national team but Delie has had a resurgence this season and leads her team in goals scored. PSG will need her to be at her sharpest against OL if they are to have any hope of ending their season on a high note.

If there is a weakness in OL, and it's one that rarely shows itself, it's at the back. Although Wendie Renard and Sarah Bouhaddi are some of the best in the business, they can only do so much to prevent their opponents from capitalising on the spaces that those around them are probe to leave when OL get forward. Renard is surrounded by two younger defenders in Kadeisha Buchanan and Griedge Mbock who will have to stand firm and not let their inexperience show tomorrow. Bouhaddi herself has caused more than her fair share of self-inflicted wounds for OL through her propensity of coming out far away from her goal and penalty area. It does not happen as much as it used to and Bouhaddi has learned to time her runs off her line much better but against a team like PSG, who have seen her antics for many years, she cannot afford to be careless.

OL's strikers are a threat to any defense | Source: Christopher Lee/Getty Images Europe

OL have probably the most enviable roster in all of women's football and Gerard Prêcheur has used his team to great effect all season long. At the top of that roster is a formidable attacking line up. Ada Hegerberg, Alex Morgan and Eugénie Le Sommer are the best front three that any team in the world has available to them and when fully fit, will cause any team problems all game long. Morgan is racing against the clock to be fit enough to feature in the final but Hegerberg and Le Sommer are more than capable of winning games themselves. Behind this fiercesome front line is a very capable midfield led by French veteran Camille Abily. She, along with Dzsenifer Marozsán and Saki Kumagai have given the likes of Le Sommer the platform to thrive all season long and have kept providing the killer passes that their forwards have profited from.

The two teams have had almost a month to prepare for this game in that time, have played each other twice already. Olympique Lyonnais were the victors on both occasions as they first defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the Division 1 Féminine by a 3-0 scoreline and then went on to beat their rivals once again, albeit through a penalty shoot-out, to lift the Coupe de France Féminine a week ago. It remains to be seen what lessons PSG have taken from those defeats to find a way past OL and lift their first ever Champions League trophy but if there was ever a time to 'get one over' their fiercest rivals, Thursday night would be the perfect opportunity.