WSL1 Spring Series: Chelsea take title on final day

Fran Kirby wins the Spring Series for Chelsea | Photo: Chelsea LFC

Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all had a chance to secure the Spring Series title with the Blues in the driving seat. Here's how it all unfolded and how Chelsea claimed the Spring Series title.

Chelsea 2-0 Birmingham

Chelsea knew that a win would mean they secured the Spring Series title and a win was what they got. They already had a big advantage with the goal difference having been free scoring and defensively solid.

Chelsea earned a penalty when Ann-Katrin Berger clattered into Fran Kirby after she got past her. Carney stepped up and calmly slotted it away against her former club, firing the Blues ahead.

Kirby has been on fire ever since returning from a lengthy injury lay off and she got yet another goal to help win Chelsea the Spring Series. That has also secured her the Golden Boot, scoring from a tap in.

Liverpool 1-3 Manchester City

A win was needed for both teams to have a chance in winning the title. Liverpool needed to win and hope that Chelsea would lose. Manchester City needed the same but would have to better the Chelsea result if the Blues did win.

The first half was a tight affair between both teams. Both being strong defensively. City, however, broke the deadlock on the half hour mark when Jill Scott headed past Siobhan Chamberlain after a flick on by Jen Beattie. City then added another just before half time and what a goal it was. Liverpool looked to have stopped Mel Lawley from a chance but a turn was all it took. Her effort from outside the box went over Chamberlain into the top corner.

Megan Campbell scored her first goal for City with a spectacular free kick. Caroline Weir got a well deserved consolation goal for Liverpool in the 91st minute.

Bristol City 0-5 Arsenal

Arsenal were only a point behind Chelsea and Manchester City so still had some chance to grab the title if results went their way. They faced Bristol City who,despite being WSL1 newcomers, weren't exactly a pushover. Arsenal did have an unbeaten run to defend though.

Bristol held off long enough but Louise Quinn, who seems to pop up with a goal sometimes, put the Gunners ahead on 26 minutes. Bristol managed to hold on and go into half time only a goal down.

It didn't take long for Arsenal to extend their lead. Just a few minutes in, Jordan Nobbs doubled the Gunners' lead. Arsenal youngster Chloe Kelly, Danielle van de Donk and Beth Mead added to the tally later on.

Sunderland 1-1 Reading

Sunderland and Reading had pride to play for as neither were in contention for the title. Only one point separated both teams and a 5th place finish was up for grabs for the winner. Both have done well this Spring Series and will look to build on that ready for the winter season

Melissa Fletcher put the Royals ahead from Mandy Van Den Berg's ball into her.

Sunderland levelled the scoring not long after the start of the second half with substitute Beverly Leon scoring.