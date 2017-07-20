EURO 2017: Netherlands 1-0 Denmark - Oranje Leeuwinnen sees of brave Danes

INCIDENTS: Group B match at the UEFA European Championships between the Netherlands and Denmark. The match was played at Sparta Stadion in Rotterdam.

The Netherlands claimed a 1-0 victory over Denmark thanks to a first-half penalty from Sherida Spitse.

Both teams came into this second round game with a win in their opening games. A Shanice van de Sanden goal saw The Netherlands overcome Norway 1-0, while an early goal from Sanne Troelsgaard was all Denmark needed to get three points against Belgium.

Dutch Dominance

The Dutch kicked us off at Sparta Stadion in Rotterdam, and they quickly took control of the game, not allowing Denmark to string many passes together. The Netherlands clearly came out with the intention to pressure Denmark from the get go, and was a constant threat to the Danish defence. Kika van Es tried her luck from distance in the opening minute, but her shot did not trouble Stina Lykke in the Danish goal.

Just minutes later, Spitse tested Lykke on a free kick, but the Danish keeper did well to parry away Spitses powerful shot. It was after another Spitse free kick, from almost the exact same spot, that the Dutch got the next big chance of the game as several Dutch players tried their luck with a shot, but eventually the ball never crossed the line.

However, the best chance of the game came when a quick-paced dutch side hit Denmark on the counter, where, in the end, Danielle van de Donk was taken down in the Danish area by Nanna Christiansen. Spitse very calmly slotted the ball in behind Lykke and made it 1-0 to the Dutch.

Denmark almost hit back immediately when the Danish captain, Pernille Harder, was set up after Nadia Nadim picked up a miss pass by a Dutch defender, but the Dane could not convert the huge chance and saw Sari Van Veenendaal produce a good save.

The rest of the half belonged to the Netherlands who carried on attacking the Danes, and had several corner and chances to increase their lead. Nothing came from the Dutch pressure and they went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

A tale of two halves

It was very much a different game picture that occurred in the second half. It was a Danish side that came out fighting, applying high pressure and creating chances. Sanne Troelsgaard was the first to have one of these chances, but despite a huge chance, her shot flew well over.

It was a Danish attack that woke up, and especially Pernille Harder was a woman on a mission setting up chance after chance. However, the Danes could not convert.

The Dutch were very much on the back foot this half, but did have a few looks at goal. Stefanie van der Gragt had a good header after a corner, while Spitse had a free kick late in the half that went close. Denmark almost found the equalizer in injury time, when a perfectly delivered free kick from Harder found the header of Nadia Nadim, whose header was straight at the keeper.

The Danes never found their equalizer and the Netherlands gets their second win of the tournament and tops the group with six points. Denmark sits on three points, as does Belgium. Norway are now bottom with zero points.