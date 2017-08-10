FC Rosengård sign Caroline Seger from Olympique Lyonnais

Source: Getty

FC Rosengård, who has seen a number of changes this summer, have added reinforcement to their squad by bringing in 32-year-old Caroline Seger.

Seger most recently comes from Olympique Lyonnais, where she won the trible, but had a hard time getting game time.

Seger started her career in Stattena IF, before joining up with Linköpings FC in 2005. She played for Linköping for four years, before moving to America to play for Philadelphia Independence and later Western New York Flash, before she returned to Sweden to play for first LdB Malmø (now FC Rosengård) and later Tyresö.

She left Tyresö to move abroad once more, when she signed for French outfit Paris Saint-Germain whom she played for from 2014 to 2016, before leaving PSG for their league rival Lyon.

After getting her debut for the Swedish National team in 2005, the midfielder has been an integral part of the NT ever since, nudging up 175 appearances. She is currently co-captain of the NT together with her FC Rosengård teammate Lotta Schelin.

Sporting director delighted

It was a delighted Sports Director in Therese Sjögran who could present her new player, as she stated to the official club website that “Caroline is a player that for many years has meant a lot to the progress of the Swedish National Team. Her international experience as a player will add a lot to our club and even as a role model to our young players”

Seger further adds that she is “incredibly happy to be joining a club like FC Rosengård and be able to contribute with my experience” and she has made no mistake of the fact that wants to fight for titles with FC Rosengård: “(…) I get to come home and fight for new titles with the team I’ve always dreamt of player for” she said to Rosengårds website.

Rosengård are currently five points behind Linköping in the table, but can find some comfort in the fact that they are the only team that has beaten Linköping this year. The two teams will also face each other in the Cup final on the 27th of August at Linköping Arena.

Rosengård have certainly had a hectic summer. They have said goodbye to three central players in Lieke Martens (FC Barcelona), Amanda Ilestedt (Turbine Potsdam) and Emma Berglund (PSG), while they have decided not to extend Sofie Jugne Pedersen's contract.

They have also loaned out Hanna Persson and Emma Pennsäter to Brøndby IF. Other than Seger they have added the two defenders in Simone Boye Sørensen from Brøndby, and Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir from Eskilstuna United and Canadian forward Jenna Hellstrom.

Rosengård's next competitive game is a league game against Eskilstuna on the 19th of August.