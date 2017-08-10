Bronze bids Au Revoir to Manchester City for Lyon

After an incredibly positive European Championship in the Netherlands. There was little doubt that Lucy Bronze, would be a player very much in demand by Europe's elite teams.

After weeks of speculation around a rumoured move. Bronze has compleated her shock move from Manchester City to Olympique Lyonnaise. With German international Pauline Bremer heading in the opposite direction.

Her departure comes off the back of, two marquee departures from City. With Toni Duggan moving to Barcelona and Kosovare Asllani, rejoining Linkopings.

Bronze joins a Lyon side, who have secured back to back Division 1 Féminine titles. Successive Coupe De France Féminine honours and successive Champions Leauge titles.

A new French adventure

Bronze joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2014, and her move to Lyon. Signals the meteoric rise the defender has earned over the past few seasons.

Manchester City have thanked Bronze for her contribution to the club stating. "All at Manchester City thank Lucy for her contribution over the past two years and wish her the best of luck with her new experience."

Bronze also wished her former club every future success and looked back on her journey with the club. She said, "I came to the club wanting to achieve and change so much, in the English game. I hope I have been able to do that and helped grow Manchester City and the FAWSL. I wish them continued success. A team I will always support."

Meanwhile Bronze expressed her excitement at joining the French champions, she said "I am very excited to join Olympique Lyonnais, who have the best women's team in the world, with the best players in the world, I needed a new challenge."

Despite the change of scenery she has spoken about her initial meeting with her new colleagues, she added."I was able to meet the coach, the staff, and the players, everyone was very nice to me and I look forward to this new adventure. "

Bronze may not have to wait long to reunite with her old Manchester City team mates. When Lyon face Manchester in the Toulouse tournament next week. She will kick-start her French domestic career at home to Rodez, on the 3rd September.