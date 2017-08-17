FIFA announce 2017 Best Women's Coach shortlist

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has been shortlisted for the Best Fifa Women's Coach 2017 | Photo: Getty/ Chelsea Football Club

FIFA have announced the shortlist for the 2017 Best Women's Coach of the Year Award 2017.

An expert panel including Mia Hamm, Nadine Kessler and Sun Wen have whittled down a hugely extensive list of the best women's football coaches around the world to make up the top 10 FIFA women's coach of the year shortlist.

Fans will get the opportunity to have their say on who will make the top three nominees when voting opens on the 21st August until the 7th September.

European based managers dominate FIFA list

Guiding France to the European championship Quarter-Final stage, Oliver Echouafni is one of a host of European based managers to make the short list. Emma Hayes MBE has also secured a place in the top 10 after steering Chelsea to the FAWSL spring series title, in spectacular fashion.

Wolfsburg boss Ralf Kellermann has also been named amongst European managerial elite after guiding his team to a Bundesliga and DFB Pokal cup double in his last season in the role.

Barcelona's Xavier Llorens may have handed over the reigns at the club but his contribution to Barca has been profound after Winning multiple Primera División and Copa de la Reina championships. Guiding the Spanish club to a Champions Leauge Semi-final spot last season, he also takes his place in the top 10 nominees.

Lyon manager Gerard Precheur also gets a nod after successfully defending the club's UEFA Champions League and Division 1 Féminine crowns.

Gérard Prêcheur has been nominated for the award | Photo: Getty/ Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

International recognition

Denmark had an extraordinary European championship, eventually loosing to The Netherlands in the final, and that achievement has earned Nils Nielsen a place on the shortlist. Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman was also named amongst the nominees after leading The Netherlands to their maiden European Championship, on home soil.

Austria proved to be stubborn and very well organised through the tactically astute Dominik Thalhammer. Making the semi-final was a great achievement for the tournament newcomers, so it is little surprise then that the 46-year-old also features in the top 10.

In a shortlist dominated by European managers, only two non UEFA confederation coaches make the list; Nigeria manager Florence Omagbemi and Democratic People's Republic of North Korea, U-20's and national team coach Hwang Yongbong rounding off the list.

A notable ommison from the list is Australian manager Alen Stajcic, who guided the Matilda's to The Tournament of Nations title this summer.

The winner will be announced at the FIFA awards ceremony on the 23rd October in London.