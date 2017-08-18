Pauline Bremer swaps Lyon for Manchester City

Bremer swaps Lyon for Manchester | Photo: Getty images / NurPhoto

Manchester City have completed the signing of forward Pauline Bremer from Olympique Lyonnais as part of the deal that saw Lucy Bronze head to the French champions.

Bremer is known for her versatility and resilience on the pitch, and her time at Lyon was littered with domestic and international honours; Winning Coupe de France Féminine, Division 1 Féminine and UEFA Champions Leauge titles.

Bremer ready to join the FAWSL revolution

Bremer has signalled her delight at becoming a Manchester City player, as she told CityTv. “I’m really happy to be here at Manchester City. I'm looking forward to the new season and taking on a new challenge."

Adding she was impressed with the technical infrastructure at the FAWSL club, “It’s such a big Club and the facilities are great. I was so impressed by the whole Academy. The pitches are great, the gym is big… There are so many facilities."

With the revolution of the FAWSL, continuing at a pace each season, Bremer was quick to praise the growing reputation of the league and her new club, she added, "Everybody knows that Manchester City is a big, professional Club. In Germany, it’s known that women’s football is rising here in England. It's is new that an English team is coming into the Champions League semi-finals but it was a good surprise.

Cushing pleased with his new signing

Whilst losing a huge part of the club's defensive core, Manchester City boss Nick Cushing was quick to praise his new signing, he said"Pauline is an incredibly talented player and the perfect fit for Manchester City. She has already delivered many exceptional performances, but we know she has even more to offer and are delighted to have her join the team.

Moving forward into a new phase for the club, Cushing added he feels Bremer will offer the club something different as he outlined “As we move into the next phase of our development, the team is evolving and Pauline will add a new dimension to our overall squad performance."

Adding "Her creativity and determination is what we need to raise our game and I’m looking forward to working with her over the next few seasons.”

She will now travel to France next week to face her old club Lyon, in the Toulouse tournament which kicks off on the 25th August.