London Bees sign experienced goalkeeper Nicola Hobbs

Nicola Hobbs in action for Doncaster Rover Belles last year | Image: Getty

London Bees manager, Luke Swindlehurst, has added to his squad for the upcoming season with the of signing experienced goalkeeper Nicola Hobbs from Doncaster Rover Belles. The length of the contract has yet to be disclosed.

Success with Doncaster

The 30-year-old shot-stopper had put pen to paper with Doncaster prior to the 2013 season, as well as a two season stint with the Belles in 2009. It was in her first spell where she featured in a FA Women's Premier League Cup final against Arsenal Women where they fell to a 5-0 defeat.

In addition, she played a major role in Doncasters promotion to WSL 1 in 2015, making a name for herself with impressive performances and clean sheets throughout the season.

As well as representing the Belles, Hobbs has played for Norwich City, Lincoln City, Blackburn Rovers and Everton. In her time with the toffees she won the 2010 FA Women's Cup, beating Arsenal 3-2 thanks to extra-time.

Adding to her experience, the goalkeeper represented England youth teams from U15 to U23 level.

Excited to make a start

Swindlehurst spoke to the club website upon the announcement of the signing, expressing how her jam-packed career will add to his side.

"I'm delighted Nicola has joined us, she has proven success with a history of being a winner. Her characteristics are perfect for the squad, she adds experience and a passion to play football at the highest level. I've been hugely impressed with her in training, she's technically very strong as well as physically strong. We are looking forward to working with her and the girls have welcomed Nicola with a very positive introduction to London Bees."

Along with the recent addition of Rosie Kmita, the Bees' squad has broadened. The manager added, "the depth in squad now has a very different look to it and we are beginning to see strength and depth across all positions. Nicola is keen to get started when we take on Bristol City WFC this weekend as we continue preseason preparations."

Hobbs also shared her thoughts on the move.

“I am really excited to be a part of the Bees this season. I'm looking forward to a fresh start and working with a really motivated and enthusiastic team of staff and players. Being at one club so long can become static so I am relishing this opportunity and embracing the change.

"The club is looking positive and moving in the right direction and I believe that this team will develop me as a player. The players and staff are very welcoming and I already feel part of the team. New club new me!”