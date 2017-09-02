Three signings in WSL2 to kick off September

Both the London Bees and Watford have made new signings | Photo source: Watford Ladies

The second division of English women’s football continues to prove itself as an attractive league as three big names in the domestic game signed with WSL2 clubs yesterday.

Watford go Welsh

First was the announcement that Watford had signed two more Welsh internationals - Kylie McCarthy and Laura May Walkley - following on from the addition of Helen Ward last month.

McCarthy, formerly known as Davies, has plenty of experience in the south east. She played for both Wimbledon and Fulham, before a seven-year spell at Chelsea which saw her take on the captaincy role under then boss Matt Beard.

McCarthy also has 35 caps with the Welsh national team.

Kylie McCarthy joins the Hornets | Photo source: Watford Ladies

Laura May Walkley, who is still just 26, joins Watford from Reading, who she has been with since 2014. She was a key part in the club’s promotion to WSL1 but struggled for minutes after that. Playing with the Hornets should give Walkley more chance to get minutes under her belt.

London Bees continue to bolster squad

The impressive signing season continues for the London Bees as they added Chelsea Weston to their squad.

Weston had been with Birmingham City since the start of the FAWSL in 2011, and was part of the side that won the 2012 FA Cup and also reach the semi-final in the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2014.

Chelsea Weston for Birmingham | Photo source: Birmingham City Ladies

The right-back was cut adrift from Birmingham at the end of 2015 and joined Notts County for the year, but in July suffered another season-ending injury. After Notts folded at the start of this year she did not play during the Spring Series.

This season she’ll hope to maintain fitness as well as bring her experience to a young but talented Bees side.

The FAWSL2 season kicks off on 24th September, with the Bees hosting Doncaster Rovers Belles and Watford travelling to Millwall Lionesses.