Jill Scott and Izzy Christiansen extend with the Citizens

Credit: Getty/Tom Flathers

After announcing new deals for regular first teamers such as Steph Houghton, Kiera Walsh and Georgia Stanway earlier in the year,

Nick Cushing has committed midfielder duo Jill Scott and Izzy Christiansen to new deals ahead of the new season.

Izzy Christiansen

Signed from Birmingham in 2014, Christiansen has grown more and more as a footballer since making the switch ahead of City’s maiden WSL 1 campaign. Carving a regular spot in Mark Sampson’s England side, Christiansen has consistently received plaudits from peers and press alike during her stay in Manchester and although peripheral in the Spring Series looks to be going nowhere.

Talking to CityTV after the announcement the 25-year-old was happy to take a more senior role in the side, talking about the “great young players coming through,” the Mansfield native keen to help them grow and “increase” the overall quality at City. Still looking to develop herself, Christiansen knows she’s nowhere near her ceiling yet and is happy to continue growing with the club, looking forward to the “challenge to keep City at the top.”

Jill Scott

Sunderland native, Scott has been a key player for the Citizens since making the move from Everton. A 90-minute footballer, the former Blue Girl is never far from the starting XI, a pure engine on the pitch with an unexpected trick or two up her sleeve, Scott is an integral part of Cushing’s City side and is set to keep her sterling form up for the coming season. One of the most experienced members of the squad, Scott is also the only England centurion in Manchester and remains a strong role-model for younger players coming through at the CFA.

Also speaking to the club on her new deal, Scott is looking forward to the next steps on her own journey, a part of the City landscape since their rebrand. “Ecstatic,” when offered a new deal, Scott has rubbished the idea that’s she’s getting on – having hit the big 3-0 – saying she feels that she can “still get a better as a player,” her current surroundings the right ones for her to continue to grow.