Toppserien week 16 – review: LSK go marching on

Source: Vavel UK

There were five games to be played this weekend and not the usual six. Avaldsnes-Klepp will be played on the 27th of September.

LSK too strong for Medkila

It was top versus bottom when first placed LSK travelled to northern Norway to play last placed Medkila. LSK went into the game with just three players on the bench, with neither of them being a goalkeeper, but despite this, LSK had no trouble overcoming Medkila.

As the first half came to a close LSK were aleady leading 3-0, with the goals coming from Guro Reiten, Sophie Haug and Ryoko Takara. Haug added a further three goals to the scoreline, bringing her total tally for the game to four goals, in the second half. With a 6-0 victory over Medkila, LSK extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points, but Avaldsnes do have a game in hand. Medkila on the other hand remain in last place with three points up to Grand Bodø.

With her goal today, Reiten leads the topscorer chart wit 14 goals.

Røa in an impressive comeback against Trondheims-Ørn

It was a game of two halves when Røa played Trondheims-Ørn. Trondheims-Ørn were in control in the first half and they went into the break with a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Maria Olsvik in the 30th minute. However, the second half belonged to Røa who scored an incredible four goals in the second half. The second half was only two minutes old when Lisa-Marie Utland made it 1-1 and Rebecka Holum then added Røas second in the 50th minute. Therese Sessy Åsland made it 3-1 in the 58th minute, before Holum added her second to make it 4-1 in the 78th minute.

With that result Røa are fourth with five points up to Stabæk in third. Trondheims-Ørn is eight, but have just five points up to Røa in fourth.

Kolbotn’s poor season continues as Stabæk comes to visit

Last season Kolbotn and Stabæk were the two teams who battled it out for third place, but this season the two have had very different seasons. Kolbotn have been plagued with injuries and are involved in the relegation battle rather than at the top, while Stabæk is third in the league and pushing Avaldsnes for second place. It was also Stabæk who emerged victorious in this game, when two goals in the first half were enough to give them a 2-0 win. Stabæk's first goal was scored by Synne Jensen in the 28th minute, while the second came after 39 minutes and was scored by Andrea Wilmann.

This result means that Stabæk put some distance between themselves and the other contenders for third, and they are also just one point behind Avaldsnes in second palce. Kolbotn on the other hand remain in 10th place with five points up to Sandviken and four points down to Grand Bodø.

Goals galore as Arna-Bjørnar beats Grand Bodø

Fifth placed Arna-Bjørnar hosted second-to-last placed Grand Bodø in a game where many expected Arna-Bjørnar to get all three points. Grand Bodø put up a brave fight, but in the end Arna-Bjørnar ran away with the win. It was a hectic first half, where Grand Bodø got on the scoresheet first when Anne-Marthe Birkeland scored in the second minute.

However, a five minute brace from Karoline Heimvik Haugland was enough to get Arna-Bjørnar back into the lead when the clock hit 25 minutes. Grand Bodø hit back almost immediately when Synnøve Rønquist Hafnor made it 2-2 after 30 minutes. However, Arna-Bjørnar were not done scoring in the first half as Cecilie Kvamme made it 3-2 in the 37th minute. Arna-Bjørnar scored a further two goals in the second half, with Lisa Naalsund and Rikke Bogetveit Nygard joining in on the fun.

The 5-2 result means Arna-Bjørnar are just one point behind Røa. Grand Bodø are still 11th with a three point gap down to Medkila in last place.

Sandviken gets a surprise win against Vålerenga

Vålerenga came into this game in fine form, but it was Sandviken who earned all three points. The game was just three minutes old when Sandviken’s Sina Elise Tosterud scored the opening goal of the game. We would have to wait a while for the next goal to come, as it was not until the 88th minute that Camilla Ervik extended Sandviken’s lead to 2-0.

The three points to Sandviken means they have put a 12 point cushion between themselves and direct relegation, and it is hard to see them give that up again. Vålerenga remain in 7th place, but have a game in hand relative to many of the other teams.