Drew Spence pens new Chelsea deal

Credit: Getty/Chelsea FC

After being with Chelsea for almost a decade, fan favourite Drew Spence has today committed the next year of her career to the 2015 WSL Champions.

Signed from Fulham at the age of 15, Spence has been an ever-present for the Blues since getting consistent minutes for the club season-by-season as they rose to the loft heights of the WSL.

One of Chelsea’s most valuable players throughout the one-off Spring Series tournament with an impressive eight goals in ten appearances - Spence has continued to give manager Emma Hayes a selection headache, proving that she’s too good to be left out of the team.

Talking to the club’s website after the announcement Hayes lauded Spence’s worth ethic and called her “an example to every footballer,” talking about the midfielder’s dedication and commitment to improving day-after-day.

Well aware of the level of quality possessed by the Londoner, Hayes is glad to see Spence reaping the rewards of her hard work on and off the pitch.

Fruitful Spring

In the best form of her career, Spence is aware that her performance levels have gone up with her fitness levels, keen to show Hayes that she was listening to what her coach had to say.

With the Chelsea squad practically bursting at the seams with attacking talent it came as somewhat of a surprise for many to see Spence finish as top goalscorer for the Spring Series.

Aware that she “needed to bring goals” into her game as well as setting up goals, Spence is happy to have added another string to her bow, the importance of goals from midfield not understated by the 24-year-old.

Looking to help the team “build a legacy”, Spence feels she has much to thank Hayes for, the coach pushing her every day in training the next thing she wants to tackle is improving her defensive abilities.

Happy to help the team however she can, the midfielder still has much she wants to achieve in her career and she’s in the right place to do so.

Spence has extended her contract by a year with an option to extend further beyond that.