Rachel Corsie named as new Scotland captain

Rachel Corsie vs Spain at the Euros. Photo: Getty Images/VI-Images

Ahead of the Hungary friendly on the 14th September, new Head Coach Shelley Kerr has named Rachel Corsie as Scotland's new captain. The Seattle Reign defender replaces Gemma Fay who retired from international duty after Euro 2017, after being captain for nine years.

Previous Captaining Experience

The 28-year old defender is approaching her century of caps, having won 91 caps, including all of Scotland's three Euro matches.

Corsie is no stranger to wearing the captain for Scotland - captaining Scotland Under-19s at the 2008 UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship. And she was the temporary captain of the senior squad that beat England 2-0 in the 2011 Cyprus Cup, the first time Scotland had beaten England in over 30 years.

Really Proud And Incredibly Humbled

She stated that she was "really proud and incredibly humbled" to become the new Scotland captain. On the role of captain, she felt it was to not only do the best on the pitch for the country, but also helping the relationship between the staff and players.

On replacing Fay, Corsie praised the former-captain saying that she "demonstrated the passion and dedication that epitomises our Scottish culture."

A Leader On And Off The Pitch

This has been a fantastic time for Scottish Women's Football, with Scotland playing in their first ever tournament over the summer, and Corsie realised the importance of taking the next step. She felt that Scotland was disappointed not to reach the Quarter-Finals, but was looking ahead to Kerr's new era.

She talked about her excitement about the new captain, saying that she admired her "competitiveness and desire" as a player, and believed that she could take Scotland to the next step.

Explaining her decision to announce Corsie as the new captain, Kerr said, “Rachel is an excellent choice as she is a leader on and off the park and uses her vast playing experiences to guide the younger players."

She went on to state that Corsie has been a leader in the Scotland squad for a long time, and that she "has shown a real passion for developing other leaders within the group."

Career Bio

Corsie began her career with Aberdeen, before joining Glasgow City in 2008. She spent five years at City, winning numerous trophies and playing in the Women's Champions League.

She spent 2014, playing for WSL 1 side Notts County before joining Seattle Reign where fellow Scot, Kim Little plays. In the 2015 season, Seattle Reign were runners-up in the National Women's Soccer League Play-Off Final. After this, she played the rest of the 2015 season on loan with Glasgow City, helping them winning the Scottish Women's Cup and playing in their Champions League defeat to Chelsea.