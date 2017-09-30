Liga Iberdrola Week 4 Review: Albacete pick up big win in Tenerife

Credit: VAVEL ESP/Ernesto Aradilla

Barcelona, Atleti and Albacete all recorded big wins as Betis, Rayo and Valencia found themsleves of the right side of a 1-0 scorelines, Madrid came from behind at home to Sociedad and elsewhere Levante and Sevilla played-out a high-scoring draw in the fourth week of the Liga Iberdrola.

A second minute goal from Toni Duggan after some fine-footwork and neat cut back from fellow summer signing, Lieke Martens set the tone in Catalunya as the hosts pummelled the side from Badajoz.

Santa Teresa stood firm as much as they could, the defence penned back to block a flurry of shots before the ball worked out to Alexia Putellas, the captain for the day thumping the ball home from just outside the box. Yolanda Aguirre was arguably having a good game, doing all she could to keep the score low though there was little she could do when Alba Gordillo got under an attempted clearance and looped a header over her in the 25 minute. 3-0 at half-time wouldn’t have been a total disaster for the visitors but Martens made it four put pay to that with a goal a minute before the break, unmarked at the back post to connect and turn the ball home for her first goal since signing.

The second-half brought about little joy for Santa Teresa, the Catalans in full-flow, Fran Sánchez able to refresh his team and see three of his four substitutes score. Vicky Losada, brought on at the start of the second-half for Putellas first to strike after the break, Martens involved in the build-up once more, the Spanish international receiving the deflected ball before skipping around her marker and lashing the ball low beyond Aguirre. Brazilian international Fabiana added another five minutes later, her cross-cum-shot from Andressa Alves’ lay-off enough to curl over Aguirre and drop into the goal.

The only half-time substitute, Line Røddik grabbed the game’s seventh, in the right place near the back home to turn a knocked-on corner in before Andressa weaved around her marker to fire into the same left-side of the goal. Another corner brought about the ninth in the 89 minute, Olga García with her first of the year, Aguirre left frustrated with her defence, Chica in front of Olga happy to take a swing at the ball despite completely missing it.

Having tied their biggest win of the season (9-0 against Zaragoza on the first day) Barca found one more to hit double-figures and make the long journey back to eastern Extremadura that little bit longer for Santa Teresa. Andressa, quite amazingly, the only player to score more than one in the rout, skipping around the defence again – again assisted by Olga – before striking low to leave the net rippling in stoppage time.

With four wins from four and an outrageous goal difference, there’s no surprise that Barcelona stay top of the tree, ST still just on a point for the season.

Looking to put an end to a run of unfortunate results, Sociedad got off to a strong start just outside of Madrid, the team on top form the off they took the lead half-way through the first-half when Nahikari converted from 12-yards. Despite having the better of it, Las Txuri-urdin conceded their customary goal, Jade Boho the one to restore parity before the break, the former Vixen coming back to haunt them six minutes from time to scoop all three points.

The win sees the Liga Iberdrola newcomers still unbeaten this season, Sociedad’s winless streak continuing, their last win dating back to April.

Following on from Barcelona’s early morning thrashing of Santa Teresa, Atleti were looking for their own big win but up against a strong Bilbao side few could have predicted the rout that followed. Yet to find the back of the net in the opening hour of a match this season, Las Colchoneras fast got to work, Ludmila’s opener a bullet header that found the back of the net fifteen minutes in. The Brazilian international soon turned creator chesting the ball towards the top of the box, Jucinara’s run well-timed to meet the ball and smash it home from just inside the area.

Two goals to the good at the break, the champions looked comfortable, three goals in six second-half minutes enough to leave the Basque team looking bruised and beaten. Silvia Meseguer made it three six minutes after the break, her long ball over the top too much for her teammates as it rolled over their heads, the bounce enough to take it over Ainhoa Tirapu’s fingertips as it rolled off of her glove and slumped into the back of the net. Angela Sosa added a fourth five minutes later with a wonderful curled effort that arced around the defence and crested into the top corner, seconds before Sonia Bermúdez lashed one from 18-yards. Once again Tirapu got something on the ball, palming it upwards, the ‘keeper dropping to the ground as the ball rolled into the air and bounced behind her and into the goal, the match one she’d like to forget in a hurry. But there was still plenty of time for Ludmila to grab a sixth, the summer signing well placed near the back-post to emphatically volley the ball home from Sosa’s worked short corner.

The match sees Athletic’s 100% record come to an early end, the team from Bilbao undoubtedly keen to lead with their best foot in their next match – at home to Barcelona. Atletico still shadowing Barca at the top of the table, the team reminded once more that they do have goals in them.

Jéssica da Silva’s second minute strike set the tone in Sevilla, the goals pouring from the first knockings to the last, the pendulum constantly swinging back and forth between the two, the lead lasting just fifteen minutes before the hosts hit back. Martina Piemonte’s shot from the right side of the box fired past Noelia Ramos, the visiting defence slack to let her chase onto Helena Torres’ threaded pass. Charlyn Corral fired Las Granotes back in front late in the half just two minutes before Natalia Ramos swept the ball home from the top of the box leaving Pamela Tajonar grasping at air as she belatedly dived to cover her near post.

Las Rojiblancas responded sharply at the start of the second-half, Olga left unmarked on the left to chase the ball into the box, her attempted shot to the far corner deflected off of Guti to land in the near side wrong-footing Ramos. Still looking for parity, Sevilla were undone by Natalia Ramos’ ball over the top, the defence too deep allowing da Silva acres to charge into, one-on-one with Tajonar, the striker made no mistakes to reopen the two-goal lead.

Piemonte hit back less than ten minutes later, chesting the ball over the line at a corner after Ramos had failed to hang onto the cross before Corral grabbed her fourth of the year just three minutes later, dancing into the box and striking low inside of the post.

Though the match was far from over and Maite once more reduced the deficit to one, jumping with the ‘keeper at another corner, the defender reached the ball first to knock it backwards into the goal. The hosts forced to wait until the 85 minute to find the tenth goal of the game and the equaliser, Olga’s hopeful looped pass back into the box enough for Jenni Morilla to awkwardly volley into the bottom corner.

Usually boasting positive results against Albacete, Tenerife were left stunned when El Funda hit them for five at the Estadio La Palmera.

Despite starting the stronger team and even seeing an early effort catch the woodwork and stay out, the hosts soon fell behind to a smart counter, Alba Redondo the one to open the scoring just before the tenth minute. Unperturbed, Tenerife went back to work in attack but failed to capitalise, their visitors far sharper as they doubled the advantage five minutes before the break, Kuki sharp to pounce on a poor clearance from Silvia.

The second-half saw Toni Ayala reshuffle with his bench, the hosts still looking for the break in Albacete’s defence before they hit their hosts for a third Redondo once again leaving them shocked on the counter. With UDG’s heads beginning to drop, Matil made it four before setting up Kuki four minutes later to firmly put the tie to bed and leave El Funda partying all the way back to the mainland with their first win of the season.

The hosts continued to pick up steam this season with a narrow win at home to Huelva, Sandra Hernández’s first-half strike enough to ensure all three points. Comfortable in the match, the hosts could have furthered their lead but where ultimately undone by poor finishing, but will be happy with the three points, Sporting go back to Andalusia empty-handed unable to pick up momentum so far this season.

Natalia made it four from four this season with her lone first-half goal in Catalunya to leave hand back-to-back defeats to Espanyol and Rayo unbeaten this season. A first-half drive from Rayo saw them take the lead after the half-hour and withstand the pressure well when the hosts came out gunning after the break, the visiting defence strong to deny Las Periquitos an equaliser.

Priscila grabbed her second goal of the season for her new team, guiding Betis to their second win of the season. Lively from the off, Betis dictated the match and kept the visiting defence on its toes, Esther Sullastres under constant pressure until the former Atleti attacker lobbed the advanced ‘keeper just before the break. The hosts kept the pressure up after the break but couldn’t find another way through the visiting defence, coming close time after time, the loan goal enough to see them up to ninth, Zaragoza still looking for their first win of the season.