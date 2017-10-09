Division 1 Féminine review: Soyaux still unbeaten

Credit: VAVEL UK

PSG and Lillie both scrapped narrow wins against Fleury and Albi respectively as Paris FC slipped to a draw against Guingamp and OM held Soyaux scoreless. Elsewhere, fresh off of different midweek Champions League fortunes, Lyon grabbed a modest win at home to Bordeaux and MHSC recovered for a poor week with a hearty win in Rodez.

Following on from a solid first season in the top flight, OM have found themselves struggling this season, yet to find a win, quite the opposite of last year’s seventh-place finishers, Soyaux who have yet to lose this term.

Whilst the game remained a competitive affair throughout with the hosts having the best of it and asking persistent question of Romane Munich, they laboured to find a killer blow and were forced to settle for a lone point, their season still requiring a jump start.

Still looking for their first win of the season having being promoted over the summer, Fleury looked to have finally found that all-important spark as they took the lead just after the break against fellow promoted side, Lille. Salma Amani sharp to react to tuck the ball into the near post after Elisa Launay had dropped a straight-forward cross claim.

Masters of their own downfall, Fleury saw their lead dissolve minutes later when Charlotte Bruère skimmed the ball into her own net, the troubles for the hosts mounted when Maéva Clemaron was shown a second yellow and they had to see out the last fifteen minutes with ten. Despite not having been the brighter of the two for the majority of the match, LOSC dig in to find a late winner, Jana Coryn able to slip away from her marker with ease and nod home deep in stoppage time.

Despite bossing the match and having the lion’s share of possession and chances, PSG found themselves oddly blunted at home to lowly Albi, finishing at a premium as the two went in deadlocked at the break. The story persisted into the second-half until Erika’s neat looped pass allowed Marie Laure Delie to slip behind the defence and send the ball home on the half-volley, much to the frustrations of the visiting defence who were quick to claim offside. The goal stood and the Parisiens continued to hunt for another though it was for naught as Gabrielle Lambert and her defence stood up to all that was thrown at them.

The 560-strong crowd at the Stade Fred Aubert were forced to wait deep into the second-half for the first goal of the match, the end of the game seeing a flurry of excitement.

For all the better attacks both could muster in the first 67 minutes it was Mathilde Bourdieu scrappy finish that saw the deadlock broken, the attacker flying in and able to get the scantest of touches to the ball two-yards out after the defence had failed to clear. When French international Camille Catala made it two in stoppage time it looked for the world that Paris were about to make it four wins out of five – a drubbing by Lyon the only blemish on their record.

However, Guingamp had other ideas and Lea Le Garrec cut the deficit down to one just three minutes later, the attacker happy to outrun her marker and slip around Karima Benameur as the goalkeeper inadvisably rushed out of her goal. Le Garrec’s low finish into the unguarded net enough to spur her team on quite unexpectedly, find an equaliser two minutes later when Ugochi Oparanozie poked home at the far post, six minutes into stoppage.

A little off of the pace after a midweek trip to Poland, Lyon eased to their fifth win of th season though by a smaller margin than many might have been expecting.

Kheira Hamraoui’s tenth minute belter from 35-yards enough to give the home crowd a healthy boost, the advantage doubled by teenager Emelyne Laurent just before the half-hour when she scooped Elodie Thomis’ low ball home.

Try as they might, Lyon couldn’t add to their tally and happily saw the game out, the win not without consequence however as Dzsenifer Marozsán picked up a knock (later diagnosed as a broken cheekbone) in the first-half and is set to miss at least a month.

Desperately looking for a response after a heavy loss to Lyon last time out in the league and a shock loss at home to Zvezda on Wednesday, Montpellier put their best foot forward to dispatch eleventh placed Rodez with ease.

After a quite first-half that looked like MHSC’s poor form was set to continue Clarisse Le Bihan broke the deadlock a minute before the break with a low shot across the box. Not having featured since suffering an ACL injury in January, Les Pailladines were given a boost at the half when Sofia Jakobsson made her first appearance for nine months, the Swede picking up right where she left off from (as then top goalscorer for the season) with a fine shot across goal.

Having unlocked the home defence, the goals began to flow for MHSC, Jakobsson involved once again two minutes later to set countrywoman, Stina Blackstenius on her way, the rangy attacker swift to run onto the through ball and guide it into the far side of the goal. Three soon became four when Sandie Toletti lifted her direct free-kick over the wall and just beyond Déborah Garcia, although the young ‘keeper will have felt that she could have done better.

Le Bihan added the fifth just three minutes later when she chased unmarked into the box to hammer Jakobsson’s cut-back into the bottom corner, the rout completed by substitute Valérie Gauvin when she volleyed Jakobsson’s dinked cross home from two yards.